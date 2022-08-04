Geraint Thomas shakes off crash to win bronze at Commonwealth Games time trial

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Geraint Thomas survived three weeks at the Tour de France without going down, but fate caught up with Thursday.

Racing for Wales at the Commonwealth Games, he crashed early in the individual time trial race Thursday but still managed to earn bronze. Luckily, he was not seriously injured, and he could still race for the win.

Hot off hitting third at the Tour de France, Thomas was one of the favorites in the 37.4km test against the clock.

He crashed early in his ride and slipped out on one of the early corners, costing him valuable seconds that might have kept from finishing even better. After remounting the bike, he was able to drive home a podium spot.

A nightmare start for Geraint Thomas in the time trial! ⏱😬#BBCCWG pic.twitter.com/HB06wmk9t6 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 4, 2022

No one could stop Rohan Dennis (Australia), who won in 46 minutes, 21 seconds. Fred Wright was second at 26 seconds slower, and Thomas third at 28 seconds off the fastest time.

Grace Brown of Australia won the women’s race, with Anna Henderson in second at 34 seconds slower, and Georgia Williams of New Zealand in third at 1:20 slower.