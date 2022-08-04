Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Geraint Thomas shakes off crash to win bronze at Commonwealth Games time trial

Rohan Dennis and Grace Brown bring home gold medals in Commonwealth Games time trial races.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Geraint Thomas survived three weeks at the Tour de France without going down, but fate caught up with Thursday.

Racing for Wales at the Commonwealth Games, he crashed early in the individual time trial race Thursday but still managed to earn bronze. Luckily, he was not seriously injured, and he could still race for the win.

Hot off hitting third at the Tour de France, Thomas was one of the favorites in the 37.4km test against the clock.

He crashed early in his ride and slipped out on one of the early corners, costing him valuable seconds that might have kept from finishing even better. After remounting the bike, he was able to drive home a podium spot.

No one could stop Rohan Dennis (Australia), who won in 46 minutes, 21 seconds. Fred Wright was second at 26 seconds slower, and Thomas third at 28 seconds off the fastest time.

Grace Brown of Australia won the women’s race, with Anna Henderson in second at 34 seconds slower, and Georgia Williams of New Zealand in third at 1:20 slower.

Stay On Topic

promo logo