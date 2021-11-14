Geraint Thomas sees bike stolen on training ride on France’s Cote d’Azur

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Geraint Thomas is just like you and me.

He races, he crashes, he wins (a lot more than me or you), and he has his bike stolen.

The 2018 Tour de France was in a for rude awakening this weekend when he walked out after a coffee stop in Menton, France, to find his training bike missing.

It was not apparent if the bike was locked up, but Thomas posted a photo on social media say that “someone nicked my bike,” adding he was getting a ride home in an Uber car.

If anyone spots a Pinarello Dogma F with F12 stickers, be sure to let him know.

Thomas, 35, has yet to confirm his contract for the 2022 racing season, but it’s expected that he will stay at Ineos Grenadiers for two more seasons.