Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder in training crash

Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas added to his long history of misfortune Sunday.

The unlucky Welshman crashed on ice while training in Monaco this weekend, dislocating his shoulder. “It’s back in now, after a rather painful two hours, but no fractures,” Thomas said on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas had returned to the saddle within weeks of abandoning the Giro d’Italia this October having sustained a fractured pelvis during a crash in the neutral zone. The 34-year-old’s comeback from his Giro injury will not be hindered by this latest incident, with Thomas saying he’s “all good to get on the turbo tomorrow.”

Thomas has a long history of unfortunate crashes, with his accident on stage 3 of this year’s Giro marking the third fractured pelvis of his racing career. In 2017, Thomas saw both his Giro d’Italia and Tour de France campaigns derailed by crashes that led to race-ending injuries to his knee and then his collarbone.