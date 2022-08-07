Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Georgia Baker wins Commonwealth Games women’s road race

Australia win gold and bronze in the women's race after a dominant performance.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Georgia Baker (Australia) completed a dominant ride by the Australian women’s team to win the road race at the Commonwealth Games in the UK on Sunday.

Baker was way ahead of the opposition in a reduced bunch sprint finish with Neah Evans of Scotland taking the silver and Baker’s compatriot Sarah Roy holding on for the bronze medal to complete the podium.

“It was a real team effort. We had a race plan, it was for me to win, and they executed it so well,” Baker said after her win.

“I wish I could split this in six. It was a real credit to the team, I’m glad I could pull it off for them.”

Also read: Rohan Dennis taken to hospital for tests and observations at the Commonwealth Games

The win marked Baker’s third medal of this year’s Commonwealth Games after the rider won two events on the velodrome. The Team BikeExchange rider had the perfect leadout at the end of the 112km race with several teammates still in contention heading into the finale. Baker was also fourth in the women’s time trial earlier in the competition.

Australia set the pace for most of the final 10km, snuffing out several late moves from Canada and South Africa before turning their attention to the expected bunch sprint. The race saw a lack of activity in the early stages, mostly due to the flat nature of the lapped course, but also because of Australia’s determination to ensure that the race ended in a bunch kick.

Several early attacks were foiled with gaps kept at just a handful of seconds before Baker and her teammates turned the screw in the last few kilometres.

Baker had a near-perfect leadout in the sprint, timing her surge to the line to pull clear of a fast finishing Evans.

The win marked Australia’s second straight win in the event after Chloe Hosking won the gold medal four years ago.

Commonwealth Games WE - Road Race Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BAKER GeorgiaAustralia2:44:46
2EVANS NeahScotland0:00
3ROY SarahAustralia0:00
4LOOSER VeraNamibia0:00
5COLES-LYSTER MaggieCanada0:00
6CAMPBELL TenielTrinidad & Tobago0:00
7BOILARD SimoneCanada0:00
8KING ElunedWales0:00
9CHRISTOFOROU AntriCyprus0:00
10BARNES AliceEngland0:00
11MOOLMAN AshleighSouth Africa0:00
12PREEN HayleySouth Africa0:00
13WILLIAMS GeorgiaNew Zealand0:00
14JACKSON AlisonCanada0:00
15SHARPE AliceNorthern Ireland0:00
16LE COURT KimberleyMauritius0:00
17FISHER-BLACK NiamhNew Zealand0:00
18ROBERTS JessicaWales0:00
19HOLDEN ElizabethIsle of Man0:00
20KIRCHMANN LeahCanada0:00
21SHACKLEY AnnaScotland0:00
22CARRIDGE Jessie Isle of Man0:00
23MANLY AlexandraAustralia0:00
24HENDERSON AnnaEngland0:00
25HALBWACHS AurelieMauritius0:07
26STORRIE BeckyIsle of Man0:07
27DIXON LeahWales0:07
28LOWDEN JoscelinEngland0:07
29ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyAustralia0:11
30HARVEY MikaylaNew Zealand0:11
31HARRIS EllaNew Zealand0:11
32CHRISTIE HenriettaNew Zealand0:11
33BROWN GraceAustralia0:11
34NELSON JosieEngland0:19
35CHAPMAN BrodieAustralia0:22
36LEECH MadelaineEngland0:51
37SMITH AbiEngland0:51
38BÄCKSTEDT ElynorWales0:59
39JONKER KerrySouth Africa5:17
40LAMUSSE RaphaëlleMauritius5:17
41BARKER ElinorWales5:17
42LETT Olivia Gibraltar5:44
43BONHOMME ArianeCanada5:44

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo