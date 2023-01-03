Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

NEW YEARS SALE

Get 50% Off Outside+, Ends Jan. 2

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

Gavin Mannion puts end to 12-year racing career

The 31-year-old was one of the top U.S. domestic pros during the past decade, with a big win at the Colorado Classic.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Gavin Mannion confirmed he will retire from professional cycling following a 12-year racing career.

The 31-year-old was one of the top U.S. domestic pros during the past decade.

“Looking forward to the next chapter and finding my place on the other side of the sport,” Mannion wrote on social media. “To say I’m excited for 2023 would be an understatement.”

Also read: Inside Mannion’s win at the Colorado Classic

Mannion came out of the Bontrager program and raced as a stagiaire with the Slipstream franchise in 2014. He raced as a pro with Jelly Belly and Drapac before joining the then-Human Powered Health team in 2017.

His career highlights include a stage win and the overall at the 2018 Colorado Classic, as well as second at the 2017 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah.

Also read: Mannion doubles up at Tour du Mont Blanc

Based in Spain during the European season, he hit a string of top-20s across Europe as well as victory at the Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc. His last European race was the Classique Paris-Chauny in September.

“It has been a wild ride being a pro cyclist for the last 12 years,” Mannion said. “It’s easy to get all my victories and podiums into one 30-second reel but the memories and friendships forged over the last decade would fill the cloud. Thanks to everyone who played a part in helping me live my dream.”

Stay On Topic

promo logo