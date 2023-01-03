Gavin Mannion puts end to 12-year racing career

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Gavin Mannion confirmed he will retire from professional cycling following a 12-year racing career.

The 31-year-old was one of the top U.S. domestic pros during the past decade.

“Looking forward to the next chapter and finding my place on the other side of the sport,” Mannion wrote on social media. “To say I’m excited for 2023 would be an understatement.”

Mannion came out of the Bontrager program and raced as a stagiaire with the Slipstream franchise in 2014. He raced as a pro with Jelly Belly and Drapac before joining the then-Human Powered Health team in 2017.

His career highlights include a stage win and the overall at the 2018 Colorado Classic, as well as second at the 2017 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah.

Based in Spain during the European season, he hit a string of top-20s across Europe as well as victory at the Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc. His last European race was the Classique Paris-Chauny in September.

“It has been a wild ride being a pro cyclist for the last 12 years,” Mannion said. “It’s easy to get all my victories and podiums into one 30-second reel but the memories and friendships forged over the last decade would fill the cloud. Thanks to everyone who played a part in helping me live my dream.”