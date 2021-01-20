Full speed ahead with early Spanish races

Despite a few postponements, the early season Spanish calendar is moving full steam ahead.

Officials at the Clásica de Almería, set for February 14, confirmed Wednesday the 34th edition will include 10 WorldTour teams among its 21-team field that will also include Rally Cycling.

Pascal Ackermann, winner of the last two editions, will wear the No. 1 bib for Bora-Hansgrohe. Other WorldTour starters include Movistar, Ag2r-Citroën, Cofidis, Deceuninck-Quick Step, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, Astana-Premier Tech, BikeExchange, Qhubeka-Assos, and Trek-Segafredo.

The race loops around the desert-like terrain of Spain’s Almería region, finishing in Roquetas de Mar, typically ending with a sprint finish.

Teams remain hopeful that early season races in Spain and France will begin as scheduled in February. Nearly every major European team currently has ongoing training camps in Spain.

Officials from the Mallorca Challenge and the Vuelta a Murcía have postponed their 2021 editions due to worsening coronavirus pandemic conditions in Spain. Other races, including the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (February 3-7) and Ruta del Sol (February 17-21), are still on the calendar.

The Spanish calendar opens with the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 (1.2) on January 24, but no WorldTour teams are starting that race.

Teams for Clásica de Almería (February 14)

WorldTour teams

Ag2r-Citroën (FRA)

Astana-Premier Tech (KAZ)

Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

Cofidis (FRA)

Deceuninck-Quick Step (BEL)

Itermarché-Wanty-Gobert (BEL)

Movistar (SPA)

BikeExchange (AUS)

Qhubeka-Assos (RSA)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

ProTeams

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè (ITA)

Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles (BEL)

Burgos-BH (SPA)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (SPA)

Eolo-Kometa (ITA)

Kern Pharma (ESP)

Euskaltel-Euskadi (ESP)

Gazprom-RusVelo (RUS)

Rally Cycling (USA)

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (BEL)

Total-Direct Énergie (FRA)