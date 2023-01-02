Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

NEW YEARS SALE

Get 50% Off Outside+, Ends Jan. 2

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

‘Frustrated and sad’: US talent Sean Bennett retires at 26

Californian Hagens Berman Axeon graduate ends career after spending time with EF Education First, Qhubeka-Assos.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Californian road racer Sean Bennett confirmed Sunday he was calling time on his very young career.

The 26-year-old made the call to hang up his cleats after struggling to find a squad for 2023.

“Some nice memories over the last few years,” he said. “Pretty frustrated and sad about how the last few months went down. Watched my career slip away from me and leave me without a team for next year.

“It’s been a frustrating few winters being in this situation where a team folds or changes their idea at the last minute. I’d hoped to continue but nothing materialized this year and it’s time to say goodbye,” Bennett wrote on Instagram.

Also read: WorldTour rookie Sean Bennett embarks on season of discovery

Bennett saw a rollercoaster ride through his time at the top of the sport.

After short spells with the American Jelly Belly and Hagens Berman Axeon squads, Bennett saw two seasons with EF Education First. It proved a wild few years that delivered two Giro d’Italia starts, a handful of marquee top-1os, and the COVID shutdown.

Bennett then switched from the EF team to Qhubeka-Assos, only to see Doug Ryder’s squad collapse at the close of 2021.

Bennett looked last year to the fledgling China Glory Continental squad for a life raft while he hunted a return to the WorldTour for 2023.

However, the El Cerrito-born climber indicated in the winter that his relationship with the team “degraded,” leaving him without a home for the new year.

He has since been unable to find a new contract.

“Thanks for the people that had my back in past times like this and supported me through it,” Bennett wrote when he signed off from pro cycling.

Stay On Topic

promo logo