Froome keeps coy when questioned on future with Ineos

The rumor mill concerning Chris Froome‘s future is set to churn a little longer yet.

The Team Ineos star has become the center of the cycling world’s attention in the past week after reports indicated that he was contemplating a mid-season transfer away from the powerful British outfit. When asked about the situation Monday, the 34-year-old dodged providing clarity over his career future.

“There are several considerations to internalize, many things to consider, but I am in the middle of this process right now,” Froome said. “During the next weeks and months I have to clarify things in my head. I hope I have a clearer picture of what the future holds when all these current discussions have been had.”

Froome spoke to various media including Spanish outlet Marca ahead of his forthcoming appearance at the Challenge of Stars e-racing tournament. Naturally, the questions strayed away from this weekend’s head-to-head virtual race, and moved on to probing around the Sky / Ineos stalwart’s career intentions.

Several questions on the topic were greeted with vagaries, with Froome citing the uncertainty in the post-coronavirus world as muddling factors.

“The steps of the next weeks and months I have to analyze,” he said when directly asked about his career intentions. “I hope that it will be clearer what the future holds for us when this whole situation has passed.”

When again asked if he would be renewing his contract with Team Ineos, which is due to expire at the end of this season, Froome again remained coy, neither confirming nor denying the rumors swirling over his future.

“Everything is not focused on my contract, but what concerns the sport at the moment is an unknown factor for everyone,” he said. “I hope we can really run this season and then we’ll see if I stay and if I can continue. Now they are all doubts.”

Reports in L’Equipe this weekend suggested that Froome was angry with his team after they failed to respond to teammate Egan Bernal’s defiant comments over Tour de France leadership, fueling the fire of speculation he may be ready to move to pastures new. His evasive answers Monday may well stoke the flames further.

No matter which team he is riding for, Froome is planning on competing for a record-equalling fifth yellow jersey at this year’s Tour. Having been out of competition for nearly 12 months following his career-threatening crash at the Criterium du Dauphine last June, he is remaining hopeful for the season to restart as planned August 1.

“There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the season,” he said. “I think there are many doubts in sports in general at the moment and not only in cycling, which is what affects us. We are hopeful that there will be a race this year, but we don’t know what events will take place yet.”

One race Froome is definitely taking part in this year is the Challenge of Stars, Sunday, and he’s intending to show the form that has seen him dominate grand tour racing for the past decade.

“It does not matter if it is a small virtual event in a one-on-one duel or if it is with 200 people on the road,” Froome said. “A race is a race. And I’m going to give it all on Sunday and, obviously, I haven’t won a race in a while, but I’m having good feelings again, so I’m looking forward to this event to win and celebrate.”