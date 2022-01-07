From SD Worx to Human Powered Health: Everything you need to know about Women’s WorldTeams

There are more Women’s WorldTeams than ever in 2022.

A tiered system was first introduced to women’s cycling back in 2020 with riders guaranteed a minimum wage and other benefits.

Some eight teams signed up in the first year, while only one secured a license for 2021. Following last year’s slump, five new teams secured a spot in the top tier.

EF Education-Tibco-SVB, Human Powered Health, Roland Cogeas Edelweiss, Jumbo-Visma, and Uno-X earned promotion for this year. Meanwhile, the UAE Team ADQ took over the Alé BTC Ljubljana license for 2022.

There’s still one more place available at the top, and Cofidis and Le Col-Wahoo are prime candidates to claim it.

There are now 14 squads registered as WorldTeams offering 180 riders the benefits that come along with that.

So, which teams are at the top in 2022, and who is riding for them? Let’s take a look.

Canyon-SRAM

Kasia Niewiadoma is one of Canyon-SRAM’s star riders (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Year founded: 2016

WorldTeam license: 2020

2021 WorldTour ranking: 6

Manager: Ronny Lauke

The German-registered team is one of the few top-level squads that isn’t connected to a male team. Run by Ronny Lauke, the team was created from the remnants of the Velocio-SRAM team when it folded in 2015. Kasia Niewiadoma is the team’s headline rider, along with Chloe Dygert — who hasn’t yet raced in team colors. It also boasts rising stars Elise Chabbey, and Mikayla Harvey. New riders for the 2022 season include Sarah Roy and Pauliena Rooijakkers.

2022 roster: Alena Amialiusik (BLR), Alice Barnes (GBR), Shari Bossuyt (BEL), Neve Bradbury (Aus), Elise Chabbey (SWI), Tiffany Cromwell (AUS), Chloe Dygert (USA), Ella Harris (NZL), Mikayla Harvey (NZL), Lisa Klein (GER), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL), Soraya Paladin (ITA), Pauliena Rooijakkers (NED), Sarah Roy (AUS).

EF Education-Tibco-SVB

Year founded: 2006

WorldTeam license: 2022

2021 WorldTour ranking: 13

Manager: Linda Jackson

Linda Jackson’s team has been a stalwart of the American racing scene and has given many North American women the chance to race in Europe. It’s become well-known for its talent-spotting abilities and many of its alumni are racing in the WorldTour. The team has a new name for 2022 thanks to the backing of EF Education. Despite the company’s involvement with a men’s squad, they will remain separate entities. The team has made some strong signings over the winter, including Lizzie Banks and Letizia Borghesi.

2022 roster: Elizabeth Banks (GBR), Letizia Borghesi (ITA), Krisa Doebel-Hickok (USA), Tanja Erath (GER), Veronica Ewers (USA), Kathrin Hammes (GER), Clara Honsinger (USA), Emma Langley (USA), Emily Newsom (USA), Sara Poidevin (CAN), Omer Shapira (ISR), Abi Smith (GBR), Lauren Stephens (USA), Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (CAN).

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig took her first WorldTour win in 2021 (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Year founded: 2006

WorldTeam License: 2020

2021 WorldTour ranking: 8

Manager: Stephen Delcourt

Long operating as an independent women’s team, France’s national lottery FDJ took on sponsorship of the squad and gave it a much-needed financial boost in 2017. Though its connection with the men’s squad has become closer over the years, it’s still much less integrated than some of the other teams in the WorldTour. Since stepping up to the WorldTour, the team has targeted a more international roster. It made just two signings this winter with Grace Brown and the rising talent Vittoria Guazzini joining. Meanwhile, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Evita Muzic, and Marta Cavalli headline the already existing line-up.

2022 roster: Stine Borgli (NOR), Grace Brown (AUS), Marta Cavalli (ITA), Brodie Chapman (AUS), Clara Capponi (FRA), Eugénie Duval (FRA), Emilia Fahlin (SWE), Maëlle Grossetete (FRA), Vittoria Guazzini (ITA), Victorie Guilman (FRA), Marie Le Net (FRA), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (DEN), Evita Muzic (FRA), Jade Wiel (FRA).

Human Powered Health

Year founded: 2012

WorldTeam license: 2022

2021 WorldTour ranking: 24

Manager: Jacob Erker

Formerly known as the Rally Cycling team, Human Powered Health is the second U.S. squad to make it into the WorldTour for 2022. Along with Uno-X, it is also one of two co-ed set-ups to send its women’s team to the top tier before its men’s division. The squad made a large step-up last year with some big-ticket race invitations, such as the Giro d’Italia Donne. With mandatory appearances at all WorldTour races, it will have a much larger European calendar than in previous seasons. To help with that, it took on some experienced riders in Mieke Kröger and Eri Yonamine, as well as some burgeoning U.S. talent in Kaia Schmid and Makayla MacPherson.

2022 roster: Nina Buijsman (NED), Henrietta Christie (NZL), Katie Clouse (USA), Mieke Kröger (GER), Evy Kuijpers (NED), Makayla MacPherson (USA), Barbara Malcotti (ITA), Marit Raaijmakers (NED), Olivia Ray (NZL), Kaia Schmid (USA), Lily Williams (USA), Eri Yonamine (JPN).

Liv Racing Xstra

Canadian champion Alison Jackson will be on the team again in 2022 (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Year founded: 2005

WorldTeam License: 2020

2021 WorldTour ranking: 7

Manager: Eric van den Boom

Liv Racing is one of the longest-standing teams in the women’s peloton and has survived many incarnations, including the arrival and departure of Rabobank as a sponsor. There have been some big changes in the team ahead of the 2022 season, not least the arrival of Giorgia Bronzini from Trek-Segafredo as a sport director. There has also been an overhaul of the roster with the likes of Lotte Kopecky leaving the team for SD Worx. Incoming are Eva Buurman, Rachele Barbieri, and U.S. rider Ayesha McGowan, who had a successful stint as a stagiaire at the end of last year.

2022 roster: Rachele Barbieri (ITA), Eva Buurman (NED), Valerie Demey (BEL), Alison Jackson (CAN), Marta Jaskulska (POL), Jeanne Korevaar (NED), Ayesha McGowan (USA), Tereza Neumanová (CZE), Katia Ragusa (ITA), Silke Smulders (NED), Sabrina Stultiens (NED), Quinty Ton (NED), Amber van der Hulst (NED).

Movistar

Year founded: 2017

WorldTeam license: 2020

2021 WorldTour ranking: 2

Manager: Sebastian Unzue

The Movistar team went from strength to strength last season following a number of key signings, including Annemiek van Vleuten and Emma Norsgaard. From well down the rankings, the team jumped up to second in the standings. Team manager Sebastian Unzue has belief in the strength of his existing team and for the second year running, he has only made some minor changes to its line-up. Joining for this year is Sarah Gigante, who is anticipated to be the next van Vleuten (or at least a rider in of her ilk), and Cuban sprinter Arlenis Sierra.

2022 roster: Katerine Aalerud (Nor), Aude Biannic (Fra), Jelena Erić (Srb), Sarah Gigante (Mov), Alicia Gonzalez (Spa), Barbara Guarischi (Ita), Shayla Guiterrez (Spa), Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den), Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa), Paula Patiño (Col), Gloria Rodriguez (Spa), Arlenis Sierra (Cub), Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned).

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss

Year founded: 2018

WorldTeam license: 2022

2021 WorldTour ranking: 18

Manager: Ruben Contreras

Previously racing under a Russian license, the team has swapped to a Swiss one for its promotion to the WorldTour. It was a surprise entry to the top tier given it was a relative unknown team, but it has laid its cards on the table for 2022. For now, it has a relatively small roster with just 10 riders. There is room to grow the squad over the season, which will be very busy as it tries to make all of its WorldTour commitments.

2022 roster: Hannah Buch (Ger), Ines Cantera (Spa), Caroline Chauveau (Swi), Tamara Dronova (Rus), Diana Klimova (Rus), Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus), Aline Seitz (Swi), Léa Stern (Swi), Patra Stiasny (Swi), Olga Zabalinskaya (Uzb).

BikeExchange-Jayco

BikeExchange-Jayco will be hoping for a better season in 2022 (Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Year founded: 2012

WorldTeam license: 2020

2021 WorldTour ranking: 10

Manager: Brent Copeland

The Australian team had a difficult 2021 with a lot of its season hampered by injuries. Star rider Amanda Spratt recently underwent surgery on her leg and is only beginning to return to full training, while climber Lucy Kennedy — who retired over the winter — spent much of the summer out with a serious injury. With a big shake-up of the roster and the signing of riders such as Kristen Faulkner and Nina Kessler, the team is hoping to get back to happier times for this season. The return of track riders Georgia Baker and Alex Manly will also boost the team line-up.

2022 roster: Jessica Allen (Aus), Georgia Baker (Aus), Teniel Campbell (TTo), Kristen Faulkner (USA), Arianna Fidanza (Ita), Nina Kessler (Ned), Alexandra Manly (Aus), Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus), Ane Santesteban (Spa), Amanda Spratt (Aus), Chelsie Tan (Sin), Georgia Williams (NZl), Urška Žigart (Slo).

Team DSM

Year founded: 2011

WorldTeam license: 2020

2021 WorldTour ranking: 4

Manager: Iwan Spekenbrink

There have been a few small, but key, changes to the DSM line-up for the 2022 season. With Coryn Labecki and Susanne Anderson heading elsewhere, the team has lost two long-serving riders. In their place, it has brought on some young talent in order to do what the team does best, developing riders. The team has retained some of its biggest stars for this year in sprint star Lorena Wiebes and time trialist Juliette Labous. With minimal changes for 2022, the team will hope it can challenge the top teams once again.

2022 roster: Francesca Barala (Ita), Léa Curinier (Fra), Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr), Megan Jastrab (USA), Leah Kirchmann (Can), Franziska Koch (Ger), Charlotte Kool (Ned), Juliette Labous (Fra), Lianne Lippert (Ger), Floortje Mackaij (Ned), Esmée Peperkamp (Ned), Elisa Uijen (Ned), Lorena Wiebes (Ned).

Jumbo-Visma

Marianne Vos has been winning for the team over the winter in cyclocross (Photo: David Stockman/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)

Year founded: 2021

WorldTeam license: 2022

2021 WorldTour ranking: 9

Manager: Esra Tromp

It felt like Jumbo-Visma was part of the WorldTour last year with its roster and victories, but it could only step up this year due to a clause in the UCI regulations. Marianne Vos has carried much of the pressure for the team in its first year, finishing fourth in the WorldTour standings at the end of last year — well ahead of anyone else in the team. The team has brought on Coryn Labecki (née Rivera) and will be looking at her to shoulder some of that pressure. The American had a difficult 2021 following the death of her father, but she took some strong results in the second part of the season, including a stage win at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

2022 roster: Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned), Anna Henderson (GBr), Romy Kasper (Ger), Anouska Koster (Ned), Amber Kraak (Ned), Riejanne Markus (Ned), Linda Riedmann (Ger), Coryn Labacki (USA), Noemi Ruëgg (Swi), Aafke Soet (Ned), Karlijn Swinkels (Ned), Jip van den Bos (Ned), Marianne Vos (Ned).

SD Worx

Year founded: 2010

WorldTeam license: 2021

2021 WorldTour ranking: 1

Manager: Danny Stam

Uncertainty around sponsorship meant SD Worx only stepped up to the WorldTour last season. It immediately stamped its authority on the top tier, coming out on top of the team rankings by more than 3,000 points. This year will see some changes with Anna van der Breggen and Jolien D’hoore both retiring at the end of last season and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak set to retire after the classics. Replacing them are Lotte Kopecky and Marlen Reusser, while Blanka Vas joined the team midway through last year. With some fresh faces, young talent, and experienced heads, SD Worx is likely to be dominant again this year. We can all only hope that Amy Pieters will be with the team at some point in 2022 following her horrible crash last month.

2022 roster: Elena Cecchini (Ita), Roxane Fournier (Fra), Lotte Kopecky (Bel), Christine Majerus (Lux), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA), Amy Pieters (Ned), Marlen Reusser (Swi), Anna Shackley (GBr), Lonneke Uneken (Ned), Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Bed), Blanka Vas (Hun).

Trek-Segafredo

Elisa Balsamo shows off her new rainbow jersey (Photo: Trek-Segafredo)

Year founded: 2018

WorldTeam license: 2020

2021 WorldTour ranking: 3

Manager: Luca Guercilena

Trek-Segafredo was pretty quiet during the transfer window, only replacing two of its retiring riders. With Ruth Winder and Trixi Worrack hanging up their racing wheels, the team signed Leah Thomas and Elisa Balsamo for 2022. Balsamo was a growing talent with a fast sprint when she signed on with the team, but she now brings with her the world champion’s rainbow jersey after she won in Flanders last September. We can expect Trek-Segafredo to continue its aggressive approach to racing with Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Lucinda Brand in its line-up.

2022 roster: Elynor Bäckstedt (GBr), Elisa Balsamo (Ita), Lucinda Brand (Ned), Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra), Lizzie Deignan (GBr), Amalie Dideriksen (Den), Lauretta Hanson (Aus), Chloe Hosking (Aus), Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita), Letizia Paternoster (Ita), Leah Thomas (USA), Shirin van Anrooij (Ned), Ellen van Dijk (Ned), Tayler Wiles (USA).

UAE Team ADQ

Year founded: 2011

WorldTeam license: 2020

2021 WorldTour ranking: 5

Manager: Rubens Bertogliati

This was formerly the Alé BTC Ljubljana team with the UAE state taking over the ownership of the WorldTeam license. With more money in the team purse, management has bulked up the roster for 2022. It lost Marlen Reusser and Tatiana Guderzo in the off-season, but it has brought on some promising riders, including the junior time trial world champion Alena Ivanchenko.

2022 roster: Marta Bastianelli (Ita), Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita), Maaike Boogaard (Ned), Eugenia Bujak (Slo), Margarita Garcia (Spa), Alena Ivanchenko (Rus), Erica Magnaldi (Ita), Mariia Novolodskaia (Rus), Alessia Patuelli (Ita), Urska Pintar (Slo), Laura Romasi (Ita), Anna Trevisi (Ita), Sophie Wright (GBr).

Uno-X Pro Cycling

Year founded: 2022

WorldTeam license: 2022

2021 WorldTour ranking: n/a

Manager: Jens Haugland

This is the only completely brand-new team to join the WorldTour this season. While previously teams were unable to join the top tier in their first season, a change in the rules for 2022 allowed the squad to do just that. It has been busy picking up riders in recent months and its roster has a very Scandinavian feel with a few foreign riders. Its early focus is on development but with the likes of Joss Lowden and Hannah Barnes, it will also want some success.

2022 roster: Susanne Andersen (Nor), Elinor Barker (GBr), Hannah Barnes (GBr), Rebecca Koerner (Den), Julie Leth (Den), Joscelin Lowden (GBr), Hannah Ludwig (Ger), Amalie Lutro (Nor), Wilma Olausson (Swe), Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor), Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor).