French federation issues licenses to top pro women

Top French women road cyclists now have pro licenses, and all the benefits that come with them.

The French Cycling Federation confirmed that as of January 15, the 15 French cyclists in the Women’s WorldTour (WTT) will receive pro licenses for the first time. The milestone is not only important for women’s racing in France, but it also provides official recognition under France’s safety net, including health insurance.

Current cyclists who will benefit from these rules include the FDJ Vienne-Futuroscope women’s world tour team, French National road champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek Segafredo), 2020 Time trial champion Juliette Labous (Team DSM), Roxanne Fournier (SD Worx), Aude Biannic (Movistar Team), and all future French WWT riders.

“The French Cycling Federation is delighted to recognise the stature of French women cyclists in World Tour Teams as professional by issuing them professional licenses,” said FFC president Michel Callot. This is another important step forward in the development of the professional structure of women’s cycling.”

The licenses came in part from a push by the Association Française des Coureures Cyclists (AFCC) since 2019, with support from CPA Women.

“I’m glad we have managed to achieve our first goal as a young association,” Cordon-Ragot said. “This may look small, but it’s a big step for women’s cycling in France.”