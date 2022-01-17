Become a Member

Road

France’s ‘Dr. Mabuse’ handed down sentence of one-year house arrest

Bernard Sainz, a homeopathic French doctor long linked to various doping allegations, was sentenced by a French court. Lawyers promise an appeal.

Bernard Sainz, the controversial Frenchman who’s called “Dr. Mabuse,” was sentenced to a year of house arrest by a French court.

The self-described homeopathic doctor was sentenced for “aiding or inciting the use of prohibited substances or methods in a sporting event,” reported L’Equipe. His lawyers promised to appeal.

Sainz, 78, has been linked to various doping scandals in cycling and horse racing across several decades. However, since he is not a licensed doctor, prosecution has proven difficult, with one official telling L’Equipe that Saiz is “like a cat that always lands on its feet.”

The latest case dates back to investigations from 2016. Loïc Herbreteau, an ex-amateur cyclist, was also sentenced to a three-month suspended term and a €2,000 fine.

Also read: ‘Dr. Mabuse’ faces charges in latest case

Sainz worked with the French Mercier team in the 1970s and was linked to Frank Vandenbroucke and Philippe Gaumont, now both deceased, in the late 1990s.

