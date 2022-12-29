Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Former pro cyclist and sport director Noël Dejonckheere dies at age of 67

Dejonckheere was the longtime director of USA Cycling's U23 development program in Belgium.

Former pro and sport director Noël Dejonckheere has died at 67.

The Belgian’s cycling career began after he won the amateur points race at the UCI track World Championships in 1978. He turned pro in 1979 and raced professionally on the road for 10 years, largely based and racing in Spain.

Dejonckheere’s most notable victories include six Vuelta a España stage wins, three of which were in 1984.

He was also twice the champion of Paris-Nice.

After retiring from the peloton, Dejonckheere had managerial roles at both 7-Eleven/Motorola and BMC Racing, in addition to directing USA Cycling’s U23 development program in Belgium.

Dejonckheere spent nearly eight years at 7-Eleven/Motorola before becoming the director of USAC’s development program in Belgium. For a decade, he directed the U23 programs and ran the National Team House in Izegem, Belgium.

In 2010, Dejonckheere left the US governing body to join the BMC professional team as European operations manager and assistant director sportif. He had that role for seven years.

Dejonckheere died on Thursday following a long illness.

 

