Former Doltcini-Van Eyck manager Marc Bracke dies aged 53

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Former Doltcini-Van Eyck team manager Marc Bracke has died.

A statement from his former team’s sponsor Doltcini confirmed that Bracke, 53, had died suddenly. Reports in the Belgian media confirmed that he had died by suicide.

“It is with great sadness that Doltcini also receives the news of the sudden death of Marc Bracke,” the statement read. “Marc worked as a former team manager of women’s team Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport for a few years closely with our clothing company. We wish his family, especially his girlfriend Shana, friends and acquaintances a lot of strength during Marc’s passing.”

Bracke had been the manager of the women’s team since 2016 but was banned from working in the sport in 2021 following complaints of sexual harassment from two riders.

The UCI handed Bracke a three-year suspension, which meant he was not eligible to return until June 2024. Bracke always denied the allegations and said that he would launch an appeal against the verdict.

Prevention helplines

If you or somebody you know is struggling, you can contact these helplines.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (USA): 1-800-273-8255

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (USA)

Talk Suicide Canada (Canada): 1-833-456-4566

Samaritans (UK): 116 123