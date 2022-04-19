Florian Sénéchal ‘totally demoralized’ after being sprayed with what he believes was urine during Paris-Roubaix

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A fan dumped urine on Florian Sénéchal while he was racing Paris-Roubaix Sunday, the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider told La Voix du Nord.

Sénéchal had crashed earlier in the race, trying to avoid a spectator. He had been riding in one of the front groups coming into the Mons-en-Pévèle sector, but crashed in the melee and hit his head.

Adding insult to injury, Sénéchal believes he was sprayed with urine and beer coming out of the Cysoing sector, the seventh from last pavé section.

“I was riding with Alexander Kristoff at the exit of Cysoing,” Sénéchal told La Voix du Nord. “I feel something splash on my arm. I think it’s beer, but I actually smell it’s urine.”

“There, I’m totally demoralized… I don’t understand how we can do that.”

His teammate Yves Lampaert — who was racing for second place — was also brought down by a spectator, although one who was clapping and cheering on the riders. That fan didn’t get out of the way in time, and his hands his Lampaert’s handlebar, causing the rider to crash inside the final 10 kilometers.

Lampaert and Sénéchal still soldiered on to finish tenth and 13th, respectively.

Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 119th Paris-Roubaix, with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) coming in second despite having a spate of mechanicals that saw him ride four different bikes during the race.