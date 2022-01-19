Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get All Access Outside+

Get 15% off during our New Year sale

Join Now

Road

Flooded streets cause major crash at Vuelta al Táchira

Dozens of riders crash after Venezuelan stage race hit by heavy rains.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

A heavy downpour flooded streets and caused a high-speed pileup at the Vuelta al Táchira in Venezuela.

Riders racing in the second stage of the 57th edition of the South American race crashed in deep puddles after rains flooded part of the street on a circuit course.

Several riders crashed following a heavy downpour. (Photo: Twitter)

A video on social media captured by a fan showed a handful of riders crashing.

“That’s how it was, a heavy and massive crash suffered by various racers during the 57th Vuelta al Táchira,” read a Twitter post.

The incident came during the second stage of the eight-day event, which concludes on January 23.

Dušan Rajović (Corratec) won the rain-marred second stage and took the lead. Xavier Antonio Quevedo won the third stage to take the overall lead.

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo