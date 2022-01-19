Flooded streets cause major crash at Vuelta al Táchira
Dozens of riders crash after Venezuelan stage race hit by heavy rains.
A heavy downpour flooded streets and caused a high-speed pileup at the Vuelta al Táchira in Venezuela.
Riders racing in the second stage of the 57th edition of the South American race crashed in deep puddles after rains flooded part of the street on a circuit course.
A video on social media captured by a fan showed a handful of riders crashing.
“That’s how it was, a heavy and massive crash suffered by various racers during the 57th Vuelta al Táchira,” read a Twitter post.
The incident came during the second stage of the eight-day event, which concludes on January 23.
Dušan Rajović (Corratec) won the rain-marred second stage and took the lead. Xavier Antonio Quevedo won the third stage to take the overall lead.
🚨 Así fue, la fuerte y masiva caida que sufrieron varios ciclistas de la 57 Vuelta al Táchira 2022
