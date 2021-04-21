Flèche Wallonne: Julian Alaphilippe dethrones Primož Roglič on Mur de Huy
Alex Howes in early breakaway, Michael Woods fourth in thrilling battle.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) countered a fearsome surge from Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) on the Mur de Huy to win Flèche Wallonne.
Roglič jumped with about 350m to go on the famous wall, and quickly opened a gap. Five-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Alaphilippe chased, and Roglič ran out of gas in the final 100m and opened the door for the world champion. Valverde crossed the line third.
“I wanted to show I had the legs to win,” Alaphilippe said. “It was such a hard race, but I really wanted to win.”
Bora-Hansgrohe drove the group to the base of the Mur de Huy, and two riders tried to jump at the red kite. Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) led a big group of about 30 favorites to the lower steep pitches to unleash the real battle. Roglič pressured at the front, and jumped with 300m to go.
“Julian passed me and he was the strongest, so he deserves to win,” Roglič said. “If I had stronger legs, I would win, huh? There is no philosophy on this last climb. If you have the legs, you go, and you win. I’m happy with the shape going into Liège. You always want to win, but like I said, I am happy with my level.”
Alaphilippe and Valverde gave chase, with the world champion coming past him in the final 50m for the win. Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) came through fourth.
Alex Howes on the move, Tim Wellens jumps late
Fine weather welcomed the 85th edition of La Flèche Wallonne. UAE-Emirates were a final-hour non-starter following a pair of COVID cases within the team bubble. Follow-up tests suggested a false positive, and the team was hopeful to race Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.
That meant defending champion Marc Hirshi and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar did not race.
There were plenty of other favorites, and the race spiced up going into the final hours of racing.
A group inevitably pulled clear, and it started the annual tug-of-war between the peloton and the Mur de Huy. Attrition whittled down the front group to Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), Maurits Lammertink (Intermarché-Wanty), Sander Armée (Qhubeka-Assos), Silvan Moniquet (Lotto-Soudal), and US champion Alex Howes (EF Education-Nippo) dangled about 1 minute off the front with two climbs left to go ahead of the final charge up the Mur.
🏁 22km
5️⃣ coureurs insistent en tête :
5️⃣ riders are still ahead of the peloton:
🇺🇸@alex_howes
🇧🇪@sylvainmoniquet
🇧🇪@LouisVervaeke
🇧🇪@SanderArmee
🇳🇱@lammertinkm#FlecheWallonne pic.twitter.com/8ZB6otRS5G
— La Flèche Wallonne (@flechewallonne) April 21, 2021
Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Phil Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) were caught up in a crash with a touch of wheels with about 27km to go, but the break saw its margin quickly dwindling under pressure from the favorites.
Ineos Grenadiers and Groupama-FDJ piled it on to finish off the break with about 10km to go and bring the leaders to the base of the Mur. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soundal) jumped on the penultimate climb, with Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) marking the wheel.
Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) jumped across to Wellens, putting pressure on the favorites’ group ahead of the Mur. Carapaz jumped again with 9.3km to go, but it was all for naught. The final dangler, Lammertink, was neutralized ahead of the final charge.
From there, the leaders turned on the rockets.
La Flèche Wallonne Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:36:25
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:06
|4
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:08
|5
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:11
|6
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:11
|8
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:11
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|11
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|12
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16
|13
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:16
|14
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:16
|15
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|16
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:16
|17
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:19
|18
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:21
|19
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:21
|20
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:27
|21
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:28
|22
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|23
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|24
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:36
|25
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:36
|26
|FINETTO Mauro
|DELKO
|0:36
|27
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:36
|28
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:36
|29
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:40
|30
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:40
|31
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:42
|32
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|33
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:42
|34
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:42
|35
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:46
|36
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:46
|37
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|38
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|39
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:51
|40
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|41
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:57
|42
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:00
|43
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|1:00
|44
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00
|45
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:05
|46
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:06
|47
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:07
|48
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|1:11
|49
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15
|50
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:18
|51
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:28
|52
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:30
|53
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:30
|54
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:35
|55
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:35
|56
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:37
|57
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:37
|58
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:37
|59
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:47
|60
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:56
|61
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|1:59
|62
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:12
|63
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:13
|64
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:13
|65
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:13
|66
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:17
|67
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:35
|68
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|2:35
|69
|CHERNETSKI Sergei
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:35
|70
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:39
|71
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:44
|72
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:51
|73
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:51
|74
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|2:51
|75
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:51
|76
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:51
|77
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:01
|78
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:01
|79
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:06
|80
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:11
|81
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:17
|82
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|3:41
|83
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:53
|84
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:05
|85
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:45
|86
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:54
|87
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:48
|88
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|6:22
|89
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:22
|90
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:22
|91
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|6:22
|92
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:22
|93
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|6:22
|94
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:32
|95
|SPRENGERS Thomas
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6:57
|96
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:33
|97
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:33
|98
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:35
|99
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:15
|100
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|8:23
|101
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|DELKO
|8:45
|102
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:45
|103
|MERTENS Julian
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8:59
|104
|HUYS Laurens
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|8:59
|105
|FERNÁNDEZ Delio
|DELKO
|9:11
|106
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:09
|107
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:06
|108
|WALSLEBEN Philipp
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:18
|109
|HERREGODTS Rune
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12:01
|110
|NAKANE Hideto
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:01
|111
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:01
|112
|MERTZ Rémy
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|12:01
|113
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:01
|114
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:01
|115
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|12:01
|116
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:01
|117
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:05
|118
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:05
|119
|WIRTGEN Luc
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|12:16
|120
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:16
|121
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|12:17
|122
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:17
|123
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:17
|124
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:17
|125
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:17
|126
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|12:17
|127
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:17
|128
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:26
|129
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:26
|130
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:26
|131
|PAASSCHENS Mathijs
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|12:26
|132
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:26
|133
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:26
|134
|COLMAN Alex
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13:21
|135
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|13:30
|136
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:30
|137
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:52
|138
|JENSEN August
|DELKO
|13:52
|139
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|13:52
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.