Final words from Miguel Ángel López: ‘It was a pleasure, gentlemen’

Miguel Ángel López shocked the cycling world last year when he stopped short of the finish line in the penultimate stage at the Vuelta a España, and went home.

The sudden exit, unseen in modern cycling, left everyone inside the Movistar team bus exasperated and angry.

Confirmation Thursday by Movistar officials that a new season of the popular documentary series — “El Día Menos Pensado” (The Least Expected Day) — will be broadcast this spring only raises anticipation of new insight into the explosive episode.

A teaser of the documentary was also released Thursday, and there were a few bits included that are enough to whet everyone’s appetite for more.

So what did López say when he got off his bike?

“Well, I’m getting off here,” López is heard to say. “It’s been a pleasure, gentlemen.”

The preview clip also revealed that López sat down for an interview this off-season to describe his version of events.

The format of the documentary will follow a familiar script as the first two seasons that proved such a hit with cycling fans, and will focus on both the men’s and women’s teams.

The López episode, however, will likely draw the most attention.

The preview also showed real-time reactions from staffers and quotes from management and riders, with team boss Eusebio Unzué saying, “it was never going to be a great decision.”

López’s controversial exit continues to rattle across the peloton, with fans in Colombia and Spain taking opposite sides of the debate on who was wrong and who was right.

López, of course, soon exited the Movistar franchise and rejoined Astana-Qazaqstan, where he will line up against his former Movistar teammates at the Ruta del Sol next month.

With the release of the teaser Thursday, López was quick to counter. He posted a picture of himself in his new jersey, with a tongue-in-cheek message with a play on words of what he was quoted in the documentary, “I’m staying here.”