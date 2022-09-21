Filippo Ganna: UCI Hour Record training hasn’t impacted UCI Road World Championships form

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Filippo Ganna says that his preparation for the UCI Hour Record next month has not impacted his performances at the Road World Championships this week.

After two years in the rainbow skinsuit, Ganna lost his world title in dramatic fashion Sunday after he slumped to seventh place in the time trial at almost a minute behind the winner Tobias Foss of Norway. It was a stark contrast to his previous worlds appearances where he put in commanding performances to take gold.

The 26-year-old Italian announced last week that he would tackle the Hour Record on October 8, after initially being rumored to be taking it on in August. He denied that his build up for the attempt was dampening his form and said it was nothing more than a bad day.

“I think that it was just one shit day for me. It doesn’t matter now. We will close the book and now we look to the future for the next goal,” Ganna said Wednesday following the mixed team relay.

After a difficult TT last week, Ganna enjoyed a better day of it Wednesday in the mixed team relay. Italy gave away just three seconds to the winners Switzerland to take the silver medal, a year after taking the bronze in Bruges.

Ganna will not hang around in Australia for the road race this weekend and he’s set to hotfoot it back to Europe so that he can start the final preparations for his Hour Record attempt in just over two weeks. His Ineos Grenadiers performance manager Dan Bigham set a new benchmark of 55.548km in August, which Ganna is hoping to beat.

Though he’s adamant that the preparation for his record attempt didn’t cause him to falter last weekend, he says that the work needed for both is very different with his longest effort while in Australia just over 40 minutes.

“I think it’s completely different, the Hour Record is a little bit more constant in the pace. Here it’s more of a spike and some more intensive efforts,” he said. “Tomorrow morning, I have a flight at six o’clock to go back home. I will try to recover to do the best for the Hour Record.”