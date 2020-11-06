Filippo Ganna tests positive for coronavirus

World time trial champion and four-time Giro d’Italia stage winner Filippo Ganna has contracted coronavirus.

The 24-year-old tested positive while at a national team training camp in Lombardy ahead of the European track championships next week. The Italian cycling federation, Federciclismo, stated that Ganna was suffering mild symptoms but is otherwise well, and has returned home to self-isolate.

The time trial and track star is reported to have been tested Monday night ahead of the training camp to have returned a negative result. However, Gazzetta.it reports Ganna began to display mild headache, nausea and shivering through the following days and stayed in confinement in his room. He was then retested Thursday to be confirmed as positive for COVID-19 that night.

“All the swabs made to the other riders of the national team are negative,” stated a release from Federciclismo. “Further checks will be carried out in the next few days, until the day before the departure for the European championships next Sunday.”

Ganna will now presumably miss the event, which is set to be held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, from November 11.

The positive result is the second time that Ganna has been forced out of competition due to coronavirus concerns. Earlier this year, he had to sit out Italian national road race championships despite being clear of the virus as a precautionary measure having been in contact with Ineos teammate Leonardo Basso, who had tested positive in the days before the race.