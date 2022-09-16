Filippo Ganna set to take on UCI Hour Record

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

World time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) has declared that he will take on the UCI Hour Record. The attempt will take place on October 8 in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Ganna is currently in Australia for the UCI Road World Championships where he is hoping to win a third straight elite men’s title in the individual time trial.

The current record was set by Dan Bigham on August 19 of this year with the British rider setting a distance of 55.548km. The previous record had belonged to Victor Campenaerts of Belgium. Bigham is the Performance Engineer at Ineos Grenadiers.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, even though it’s going to be an hour of pure suffering. It will be interesting to see how my body holds up, and just how far I can go – it’s a chance to really test your physical and mental limits. To undertake a prestigious event like this is an important step in my career,” Ganna said in a press release issued by his team.

“I have been training on the new Pinarello bike and it’s super-fast – I love it. It’s another step on from the already high level we have with our equipment. The team puts so much energy and effort into these projects, and our partners, from Pinarello and the new prototype bike, to a fully customized skinsuit made by Bioracer – they’ve done their part so now it’s my turn. I’m going to feel really good stepping into that velodrome. Mentally that’ll already give me some extra meters,” he added.

🕗 20:00 CEST/19:00 BST

📆 Saturday 8th October

🇨🇭 Grenchen, Switzerland

Deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth, who oversaw Bigham’s successful attempt earlier this year, stressed that the Italian would have the best possible equipment for the record attempt.

“We have been building towards this exciting event during the last year. There have been so many layers of thought gone into the planning of this event so we can ensure Filippo arrives at the start line in Switzerland with the best equipment for the greatest chance of success,” Ellingworth said.

“When it comes to taking on events like this we leave nothing to chance – constantly refining what and how we do things is part of the genetic makeup of the Ineos Grenadiers team. It’s inspiring to work alongside some of the best brains in the business. It’s that kind of care and consideration that shows our athletes how much we want them to do well.”