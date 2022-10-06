Filippo Ganna goes half a kilometer further in shortened UCI Hour Record test

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) has done a trial run of his UCI Hour Record attempt and put in an average speed that would see him beat the current record by 500 meters.

According to a report by Belgian newspaper Het Niewsblad, the Italian’s test attempt was only run over 35 minutes. However, Ganna held a blistering average pace of 56.169 kp/h on the track at the Montichiari velodrome in Italy.

Ganna will make his attempt on the UCI Hour Record this Saturday in Grenchen, Switzerland. The current hour record is held by Dan Bigham, who set the new benchmark of 55.548km in August at the Grenchen velodrome.

Ganna was rumored to be making an attempt at the time, but it was postponed, and the Italian officially announced his attempt shortly before the UCI Road World Championships last month.

Bigham is a performance engineer at Ineos Grenadiers, and he is advising Ganna on how best to beat his record.