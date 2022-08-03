Filippo Ganna extends with Ineos Grenadiers through 2027

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Double world time trial champion Filippo Ganna isn’t going anywhere. The budding Italian star linked a new four-year contract that will keep him in a Ineos Grenadiers jersey until the end of 2027.

Deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth believes that the 26-year-old Ganna will continue to grow in strength in the years ahead.

“Filippo is one of those bike riders whose ability to generate power through the pedals is just incredible,” he said Wednesday. “You can never tire of watching him execute a time trial or being on the front of the bunch single-handedly ripping a race apart.”

So far, Ganna has clocked up 21 victories since signing with the team in 2019. Those victories included world TT championships in 2020 and 2021, six stage wins in the Giro d’Italia, plus stages in Tirreno-Adriatico, the Critérium du Dauphiné, the UAE Tour and the BinckBank Tour.

He is regarded as one of the best time trial riders in the peloton, as well as a hugely important support rider with Ineos Grenadiers. His solo stage victory on stage 5 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia also underlined his versatility, with Ganna emerging from the day’s break to triumph despite a first category climb close to the finish.

Ganna said that the team’s quest for improvement was one of his reasons for extending.

“It’s exciting being a part of this team, not least the way we approach goals and the amount of effort that’s put into our development and equipment,” he said. “Everything is based around the objective of making us go faster, whether it’s with the performance team, working with our partners or learning from the wider experience within Ineos Sport. When there’s that much dedication from everyone around you, it just makes you want to go out there and give it your all.

“There is still plenty to focus on for the rest of this season and going into next year, and having that level of support behind me is so important. I’m looking forward to spending more of my career with this team.”

Ellingworth described having Ganna in the team as a “huge bonus” in terms of the development of equipment.

“From working with him in wind tunnels, to seeing him ride on the track, it’s in part due to him that our equipment is at the level it currently is. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the coming years.”

Ganna’s goals will likely include stage wins in the Tour de France. He was fourth and fifth in the time trials at this year’s race, not quite delivering on his goals in his debut Tour.