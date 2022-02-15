Fernando Gaviria wins Tour of Oman final stage, Jan Hirt seals overall victory

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) took victory on the final stage of the Tour of Oman as Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) sealed the overall classification.

Gaviria surged up the center of the road, beating young Australian Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) to the line. It is Gaviria’s second win of the season after a claimed the opening stage of the six-day race.

Meanwhile, pre-stage favorite Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) found himself blocked in by Gaviria’s leadout man Maximiliano Richeze. The Manxman remonstrated with the Argentinian and thumped his hands on his handlebars in frustration.

Race leader Hirt held off a late attack from Fausto Masnada in the final three kilometers of the race and finished safely inside the bunch to secure the overall win. The Czech rider took over the leader’s jersey Monday with a stinging attack on Green Mountain.

More to come…

Tour of Oman stage 5 results

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) 04:10:16 Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) s.t. Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-Samsic) s.t

Tour of Oman final GC