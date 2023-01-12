Fenix-Deceuninck becomes third Women’s WorldTeam to launch development squad

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Development teams are becoming much more popular in women’s cycling and new WorldTour entrant Fenix-Deceuninck is the third top-tier squad to announce a feeder team.

The Fenix-Deceuninck Continental team joins Canyon-SRAM Generation and the Israel-Premier Tech Roland squad as the only other development set-ups for teams in the WorldTour.

After wrapping up its 19-rider WorldTour squad Wednesday — the biggest in the top tier — the team announced a roster of nine riders for its Continental team, saying that it had made itself “future-proof.”

The UCI updated its rules on development teams in women’s cycling ahead of the 2023 season, bringing it more in line with the existing regulations for men’s squads. The new rules mean that riders from official development teams can make guest appearances for the elite squad during the season.

It gives those riders an opportunity to race at high-level events, while also effectively expanding the roster of the elite team. However, any points earned by riders racing up will not count toward the overall tally for the elite squad.

Canyon-SRAM became the first WorldTour team to create a development squad when it announced its Generation line-up last year. Israel-Premier Tech Roland and Fenix-Deceuninck will be new for this year, while VeloNews understands that there are other teams looking into creating their own development squads.

Both the elite and development Fenix-Deceuninck squads will race across both road and cyclocross with the likes of Annemarie Worst, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Puck Pieterse, and Sanne Cant all signed up for the WorldTour team, while Anna Kay and Manon Bakker are on the development squad.

Fenix-Deceuninck WorldTeam line-up

Annemarie Worst

Carina Schrempf

Cecilia van Zuthem

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

Christina Schweinberger

Evy Kuijpers

Greta Marurano

Inge van der Heijden

Julie De Wilde

Julie Van De Velde

Kim De Baat

Maria Martins

Marthe Truyen

Millie Couzens

Petra Stiasny

Puck Pieterse

Sanne Cant

Sophie Wright

Yara Kastelijn

Fenix-Deceuninck Development line-up

Aniek van Alphen

Anna Kay

Fine Van Eynde

Imogen Cotter

Laura Süssemilch

Manon Bakker

Marion Norbert-Riberolle

Ronja Eibl

Sara Van De Vel