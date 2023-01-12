Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

Fenix-Deceuninck becomes third Women’s WorldTeam to launch development squad

Fenix-Deceuninck will race with a 19-rider WorldTour squad alongside a nine-rider roster for its development team.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Development teams are becoming much more popular in women’s cycling and new WorldTour entrant Fenix-Deceuninck is the third top-tier squad to announce a feeder team.

The Fenix-Deceuninck Continental team joins Canyon-SRAM Generation and the Israel-Premier Tech Roland squad as the only other development set-ups for teams in the WorldTour.

After wrapping up its 19-rider WorldTour squad Wednesday — the biggest in the top tier — the team announced a roster of nine riders for its Continental team, saying that it had made itself “future-proof.”

The UCI updated its rules on development teams in women’s cycling ahead of the 2023 season, bringing it more in line with the existing regulations for men’s squads. The new rules mean that riders from official development teams can make guest appearances for the elite squad during the season.

Also read: Plantur-Pura joins several other squads in applying for final Women’s WorldTeam license

It gives those riders an opportunity to race at high-level events, while also effectively expanding the roster of the elite team. However, any points earned by riders racing up will not count toward the overall tally for the elite squad.

Canyon-SRAM became the first WorldTour team to create a development squad when it announced its Generation line-up last year. Israel-Premier Tech Roland and Fenix-Deceuninck will be new for this year, while VeloNews understands that there are other teams looking into creating their own development squads.

Both the elite and development Fenix-Deceuninck squads will race across both road and cyclocross with the likes of Annemarie Worst, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Puck Pieterse, and Sanne Cant all signed up for the WorldTour team, while Anna Kay and Manon Bakker are on the development squad.

Fenix-Deceuninck WorldTeam line-up

Annemarie Worst
Carina Schrempf
Cecilia van Zuthem
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado
Christina Schweinberger
Evy Kuijpers
Greta Marurano
Inge van der Heijden
Julie De Wilde
Julie Van De Velde
Kim De Baat
Maria Martins
Marthe Truyen
Millie Couzens
Petra Stiasny
Puck Pieterse
Sanne Cant
Sophie Wright
Yara Kastelijn

Fenix-Deceuninck Development line-up

Aniek van Alphen
Anna Kay
Fine Van Eynde
Imogen Cotter
Laura Süssemilch
Manon Bakker
Marion Norbert-Riberolle
Ronja Eibl
Sara Van De Vel

Stay On Topic

promo logo