Felix Großschartner signs for UAE Team Emirates

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Felix Großschartner has signed a two-year contract with UAE Team Emirates. The Austrian is the second new signing on the team ahead of 2023 after it was confirmed Tuesday that Tim Wellens had signed on a two-year deal from Lotto-Soudal.

Großschartner will add valuable steel and experience to the stage racing engine room at UAE Team Emirates as they look to bounce back after missing out on the Tour de France this summer with Tadej Pogačar.

Also read: Rider transfers 2023: Everything you need to know about rider moves in the men’s peloton

“I‘m excited to join UAE Team Emirates and I am looking forward to the challenges in the future. It is one of the best teams in the world and I am happy to be a part of it. I am sure that my qualities as a rider are an asset to the team and that I will help to achieve good results,” the rider said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

A proven winner in his own right, Großschartner has won six races in the professional ranks, including the overall at the Tour of Turkey in 2019. He finished 9th overall at the Vuelta a España in 2020 and has a number of solid placings in week-long races.

“Felix is a very talented rider and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team. We are confident he can contribute his quality to working in a team role when called upon and also have some chances for himself. We’re very pleased to have him on board for the coming years as we continue to grow as a team,” said team manager Mauro Ginaetti.