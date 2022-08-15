FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope signs esports world champion Loes Adegeest

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Zwift world champion Loes Adegeest will race on the WorldTour in 2023 after penning a deal with the FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope squad.

Adegeest, who hails from the Netherlands, become the second ever winner of the women’s title at the UCI esports cycling world championships on Zwift. She distanced her breakaway companions in the final 200 meters of the uphill finish.

The 26-year-old is the first new signing ahead of the 2023 season for the FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope team. At this time, the team also has just one confirmed departure with Brodie Chapman due to leave at the end of the year.

“The team’s offensive riding style, the development they made, and their professionalism really attracted me,” Adegeest said. “So, I’m very grateful for the confidence the team has placed in me and I’m looking forward to joining them, contributing to the team’s results, and developing myself further in this environment.”

Also read: Everything you need to know about rider moves in the women’s peloton

On top of her recent success in indoor competition, Adegeest has some pedigree in outdoor road racing and rode on the Parkhotel Valkenburg squad in 2019.

Following her impressive worlds win in February, she has been racing with the Irish IBCT squad this year and is the team’s top performer, taking wins at the national level Dutch races Kermisronde Bergeijk and Daags na de Tour last month. She also finished fourth in the Dutch national TT at 2:12 behind Ellen van Dijk.

“We’ve been watching Loes since the start of the season, and with every race, she has impressed us on her ability to always try to shake stereotypical racing scenarios,” general manager Stephen Delcourt said. “Her desire to join the team and wear our colors along with her strong potential has seduced us. We are confident that Loes will be a valuable asset to our workforce in the years to come.”