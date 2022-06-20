FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope sees new sponsorship with Suez

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope is set to welcome a new co-title sponsor and take on a new name.

The team confirmed Monday that water and waste management business Suez will add its backing for three years.

The squad of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Marta Cavalli, Grace Brown, and Co. will become FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope from July 15, in time for the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

A statement also confirmed Monday that FDJ extended its partnership through 2025.

The team will be named FDJ-Suez from 2023.

“In an increasingly competitive women’s peloton and with a view to the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift, the most important cycling race of the year, the support of Suez and FDJ, alongside our historical partners, will be decisive in achieving the highest level of performance for the team,” said team manager Stephen Delcourt.

“The path traveled since the creation of the team in 2006 is a source of immense pride. We are pursuing this human and sporting adventure with strong motivation and great ambitions.”

The squad has been on a tear in 2022.

Cavalli scored marquee wins at La Flèche Wallonne, Amstel Gold Race and the Mont Ventoux Challenge as part of FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope’s eight-win haul for hte season so far.

Home star Evita Muzic also recently extended her contract through 2025.