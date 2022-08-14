Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Road
Fabio Jakobsen delivers the Dutch the 2022 European road race title

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Fabio Jakobsen continued his standout season with victory in the European road race championship.

The young Dutchman blasted out of Tim Merlier‘s wheel in the final and held off a challenge from Arnaud Démare to top the podium over his Belgian and French foes.

Jakobsen’s victory is his 12th of the season after amassing marquee victories with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl at the Tour de France and Kuurne Brussel Kuurne. He hands the Netherlands its first European men’s road race title of the modern era.

The Dutch team was racing in an unfamiliar white changeout kit far from its usual vibrant orange.

Jakobsen led a four-rider rabble drawn from four WorldTour teams. The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl star was quick to praise racers who are typically opponents.

“We don’t race together much as teammates, but we made a good plan and everybody did his work and put in a huge effort to put me in position,” Jakobsen said at the finish.

“Danny van Poppel [who typically races for Bora-Hansgrohe – Ed.] did an incredible job putting me with speed at the wheel of Merlier and I could come from his slipstream and pass.

“We had a really strong team to control this race and we saw the race was under control so we decided to move up just two laps from the end and then we were in position and the team kept me there until the final corner.

“Van Poppel really did an amazing job and showed he’s one of the best leadout men out there.”

Jakobsen, Démare, Merlier went one-two-three in a who’s-who of sprinters.

Sunday’s European cycling road race championships formed a part of a “mega champs” multi-sport event for 2022. Munich is hosting competition across a range of sports this month, from triathlon and rowing to beach volleyball and table tennis.

The largely flat road race parcours into downtown Munich looked a dead-cert for a bunch sprint, and the race stuck to the blueprint.

Silvan Dillier (Switzerland), and Lukas Pöstlberger (Austria) popped off the front of the peloton in the opening kilometers of the 208km trek through Germany’s sunny south and stayed out front for some time.

Home team Germany took a lot of responsibility for keeping the twosome in easy reach as it looked to set up its triple threat of Pascal Ackermann, Phil Bauhaus and John Degenkolb.

Belgium, Ireland, and the Netherlands all went into the race with top contenders and contributed to set up a bunch kick. Meanwhile Démare’s French crew and Giacomo Nizzolo’s Italian team sat in the wheels betting on a sprint showdown in after five laps of the Munich circuit.

With race radios not in use in the race, Dillier and Pöstlberger were caught relatively early, with still 26km remaining.

Belgium kept hammering on the front to prevent late attacks once the race came together before France came up en masse at 10km to go for Démare.

Without a sprinter in his team, Switzerland’s Stefan Bisseger darted out of the bunch on a tight right-hander and piled the pressure on the sprinters but was soon snuffed out.

Italy took control from therem as five Azzuri piled to the front through the out-and-back final. Nizzolo’s train lost control in the final kilometer as Dries van Gestel brought Merlier to the front for Belgium.

Jakobsen sat square on Merlier’s wheel while his future Quick-Step teammate lit up the sprint early.

The Dutchman launched out of the draft in the final 50 meters and stormed to emphatic victory. Démare moved up late but couldn’t come close and had to settle for second.

The elite European road schedule continues with the men’s and women’s time trials Wednesday. The women’s road race title will be up for grabs next Sunday, August 21.

European Continental Championships - Road Race Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1JAKOBSEN FabioNetherlands4:38:49
2DÉMARE ArnaudFrance0:00
3MERLIER TimBelgium0:00
4VAN POPPEL DannyNetherlands0:00
5BENNETT SamIreland0:00
6MEZGEC LukaSlovenia0:00
7VIVIANI EliaItaly0:00
8KRISTOFF AlexanderNorway0:00
9ABERASTURI JonSpain0:00
10PEDERSEN MadsDenmark0:00
11DAINESE AlbertoItaly0:00
12LAAS MartinEstonia0:00
13EINHORN ItamarIsrael0:00
14LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsLatvia0:00
15ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland0:00
16OLIVEIRA RuiPortugal0:00
17BOHLI TomSwitzerland0:00
18BAUHAUS PhilGermany0:00
19HALLER MarcoAustria0:00
20NEUMAN DominikCzech Republic0:00
21LUDVIGSSON TobiasSweden0:00
22PRIES CedricLuxembourg0:00
23HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDenmark0:03
24VAN LERBERGHE BertBelgium0:03
25PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland0:05
26SCHÖNBERGER SebastianAustria0:08
27BAYER TobiasAustria0:08
28SEFA YlberAlbania0:08
29THEUNS EdwardBelgium0:08
30HOFSTETTER HugoFrance0:08
31BODNAR MaciejPoland0:08
32ŠTYBAR ZdeněkCzech Republic0:13
33MØRKØV MichaelDenmark0:13
34OTRUBA JakubCzech Republic0:15
35ŠTOČEK MatúšSlovakia0:15
36LASTRA JonathanSpain0:15
37NORSGAARD MathiasDenmark0:18
38HANSEN Lasse NormanDenmark0:18
39KACZMAREK JakubPoland0:18
40TOWNSEND RoryIreland0:18
41ŤOUPALÍK AdamCzech Republic0:18
42BÁRTA TomášCzech Republic0:18
43ČANECKÝ MarekSlovakia0:18
44LAZKANO OierSpain0:18
45HEIDERSCHEID ColinLuxembourg0:18
46BÁRTA JanCzech Republic0:18
47SKUJIŅŠ TomsLatvia0:18
48POTOČKI ViktorCroatia0:18
49BOUGLAS GeorgiosGreece0:18
50MACIEJUK FilipPoland0:18
51HOLLENSTEIN RetoSwitzerland0:18
52SCHÄR MichaelSwitzerland0:18
53RÜEGG LukasSwitzerland0:18
54KONOVALOVAS IgnatasLithuania0:18
55PRIMOŽIČ JakaSlovenia0:18
56BENEDETTI CesarePoland0:21
57BARONCINI FilippoItaly0:23
58PEÁK BarnabásHungary0:25
59PER DavidSlovenia0:25
60FINKŠT TilenSlovenia0:25
61GANNA FilippoItaly0:25
62KANGERT TanelEstonia0:29
63VAHTRA NormanEstonia0:29
64TRENTIN MatteoItaly0:29
65VAN POPPEL BoyNetherlands0:29
66GUARNIERI JacopoItaly0:29
67SKAARSETH AndersNorway0:33
68TILLER RasmusNorway0:36
69RUSSO ClémentFrance0:39
70PEÑALVER ManuelSpain0:46
71LISKA AndrejSlovakia0:46
72MULLEN RyanIreland0:46
73DILLIER SilvanSwitzerland0:46
74GAMPER PatrickAustria0:46
75CHRISTOPOULOS-CHELLER PanagiotisGreece0:46
76BEN MOSHE YuvalIsrael0:46
77DINA MártonHungary0:46
78BISSEGGER StefanSwitzerland0:46
79DE GENDT AiméBelgium0:46
80VAN GESTEL DriesBelgium0:50
81EEKHOFF NilsNetherlands0:50
82BOUDAT ThomasFrance0:54
83KLUGE RogerGermany1:06
84KRIEGER AlexanderGermany1:06
85NISU OskarEstonia1:21
86ILIAS PeriklisGreece1:45
87MILAN JonathanItaly1:45
88TRATNIK JanSlovenia1:45
89GONZÁLEZ DavidSpain1:45
90DUNBAR EddieIreland1:45
91HOOLE DaanNetherlands1:45
92VAN EMDEN JosNetherlands1:45
93ARCAS JorgeSpain1:49
94LAUK Karl PatrickEstonia2:10
95POLITT NilsGermany2:25
96DEGENKOLB JohnGermany2:25
97COQUARD BryanFrance2:39
98LECROQ JérémyFrance2:39
99GROSU Eduard-MichaelRomania2:39
100BARBIER RudyFrance2:54
101GODON DorianFrance2:54
102KONRAD PatrickAustria3:03
103SCHWARZMANN MichaelGermany3:12
104BJERG MikkelDenmark3:12
105MAAS JanNetherlands3:31
106BANASZEK NorbertPoland3:31
107JARC AljažSlovenia3:31
108TEGGART MatthewIreland3:31
109PLUTO MārtiņšLatvia3:31
110ŽUMER MaticSlovenia3:31
111ÓMARSSON IngvarIceland3:31
112ŠIŠKEVIČIUS EvaldasLithuania3:31
113PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanDenmark3:36
114GARCÍA CORTINA IvánSpain3:36
115DE BONDT DriesBelgium6:38
116HERREGODTS RuneBelgium6:38
117MOZZATO LucaItaly6:38
118REINDERS ElmarNetherlands6:38
119AZPARREN Xabier MikelSpain6:38
120WANDAHL FrederikDenmark6:38
121ABRAHAMSEN JonasNorway7:03
122WÆRSTED SyverNorway7:03
123DENZ NicoGermany7:03
124LAŠINIS VenantasLithuania7:18
125PÖSTLBERGER LukasAustria7:53

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

