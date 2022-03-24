Become a Member

Exterioo Classic Brugge-De Panne: Elisa Balsamo storms to another major win

World champion powers to the line to win the sprint.

World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) made it two WorldTour wins in a row, winning the Exterioo Classic Brugge-De Panne from a reduced bunch sprint. The WorldTour leader beat Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) for the first time this season, whilst Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) finished third.

A crash in the final 20km heavily reduced the peloton, but all the key sprinters kept upright and contested the finish in De Panne.

Despite a day of attacks and counter-attacks, the pan-flat route and lack of crosswinds resulted in an expected fast finish among the WorldTour sprinters.

