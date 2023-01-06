Everything you need to know about the 15 Women’s WorldTeams for 2023

Three years on from its launch in 2020, the Women’s WorldTeam system has a full complement of 15 squads.

This year will see the Fenix-Deceuninck fill out the final spot in the top tier after succeeding in a three-way battle for promotion.

The 2023 season is a crucial one in the story of women’s racing with the WorldTeam licenses up for grabs for anyone that can make it into the top 15 in the world rankings at the end of this year. The total points will be taken from the previous two seasons.

With the WorldTour calendar bigger than ever, and some big talent on the market late in the year due to troubles at other teams, roster sizes at nearly every team have increased.

VeloNews takes a look at which teams will be racing with a prestigious Women’s WorldTeam license in 2023:

Canyon-SRAM

Nationality: German

2022 ranking: 6 (non-mover)

Roster size: 15

Canyon-SRAM is known to be one of the most aggressive squads in the bunch with Kasia Niewiadoma leading the charge. However, the team has not been able to turn its attacking tactics into many victories and the last time it took a WorldTour victory was back in 2019. In an effort to get the team onto the top step more often, management has made several changes to the roster and backroom staff. Magnus Bäckstedt has come on as a sport director after a decade on the sidelines as a commentator, six riders have joined and some of the team’s longest-serving riders have left.

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Nationality: American

2022 ranking: 11 (up from 13)

Roster size: 15

After two decades of racing and a growing calendar in Europe, EF Education-TIBCO-SVB was one of a raft of teams that got its first WorldTeam license in 2022. Run by Linda Jackson, the team has become known as one of the top talent-spotting teams in women’s cycling. It continues to do that and it snapped up the hugely talented youngster Zoe Bäckstedt for 2023. Meanwhile, it is looking to blossoming star Veronica Ewers for some top performances this season. The team was relatively quiet in the off-season with just three new signings, including Bäckstedt.

FDJ-Suez

Nationality: French

2022 ranking: 4 (up from 8)

Roster size: 15

Since joining the top tier in its inaugural season, FDJ-Suez has grown into one of the top teams in the peloton. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig has long been one of the team’s best performers but she enjoyed a standout 2022, while Marta Cavalli stepped into the co-leadership role with breakthrough rides at the Ardennes classics. The team made only two signings this winter, while it lost Brodie Chapman to Trek-Segafredo, but it didn’t need to make many changes with its roster seemingly still on the rise.

Fenix-Deceuninck

Nationality: Belgian

2022 ranking: 12 (up from 40)

Roster size: 17

Fenix-Deceuninck made some big changes to its team last winter in its effort to bolster its road roster. The team had previously provided cyclocross riders with a small road calendar in the off-season, but it knuckled down last season in an effort to claim the final WorldTour spot. With Valcar-Travel & Service choosing not to apply for a WorldTeam license, Fenix-Deceuninck was the clear choice to step up. It will need to maintain that momentum if it wants to ensure it’s not a one-off year at the top and new signings such as Petra Stiasny could see them put in some big rides in 2023.

Human Powered Health

Nationality: American

2022 ranking: 27 (down from 22)

Roster size: 15

The women’s Human Powered Health squad stepped up to the top tier last year, ensuring two new American WorldTeams. Its step up to the WorldTour, with the bigger European calendar, didn’t go as the team may have hoped and it had the unwanted title of bottom-ranked WorldTeam. The management later told VeloNews that the season was about developing riders and it hoped that things would pick up in 2023. However, the team faces an uphill battle to stay in the WorldTour by the end of the season and it will need some strong performances if it wants to stay up.

Israel-Premier Tech Roland

Nationality: Swiss

2022 ranking: 18 (down from 17)

Roster size: 12

With 12 riders, Israel-Premier Tech Roland is the smallest WorldTeam in 2023 and sees it race with one rider fewer than in 2022. Last year saw the team join forces with the men’s Israel-Premier Tech, but it was still a relatively arm’s length relationship. However, this year the relationship is far closer with both teams racing in the new kit and a change of name for the women’s squad. Only three riders remain on the team from last year’s roster with nine new riders coming on board. Riders to watch on the team will be Elena Pirrone and Tamara Dronova. The team has become only the second WorldTour squad to set up a development team and new UCI rules will allow riders from that team to ride for the senior squad.

Jayco-AlUla

Nationality: Australian

2022 ranking: 9 (up from 10)

Roster size: 15

The team has been through a transitional phase over the last year after losing Annemiek van Vleuten to Movistar ahead of the 2021 season. This winter saw another big name for the team depart with Amanda Spratt moving to Trek-Segafredo after 11 years with the team. With longstanding riders leaving, the team has turned to some younger talent in an effort to build it back up again. While Kirsten Faulkner is one of the older riders on the team, she is still relatively new to professional cycling. Faulkner will be one of the team’s key leaders going into 2023 as she looks to build on some more promising results last season.

Jumbo-Visma

Nationality: Dutch

2022 ranking: 10 (down from 9)

Roster size: 16

After a bit of a mixed year in 2022, Jumbo-Visma has given its roster a shake-up by waving goodbye to some of its oldest riders and signing a bunch of young talent. Key amongst the Dutch team’s new riders is rising star Fem van Empel, who got her first win in the team colors on her debut at the Baal cyclocross race. With all but one of its new signings aged under 21, the team is building for its long-term future. There are still some experienced talents on the squad, namely Marianne Vos, who will be eager to finally make the top step at Paris-Roubaix.

Liv Racing TeqFind

Nationality: Dutch

2022 ranking: 13 (down from 7)

Roster size: 15

The team endured a bit of a so-so season in 2022 after losing its big leader, Lotte Kopecky, to SD Worx. While it still had riders like Rachele Barbieri and Alison Jackson, it wasn’t enough to fill the gap left by Kopecky. Jackson has left for EF Education over the winter, but the team brought in a big new signing in Mavi Garcia. She is the first proper GC rider that the team has had in some time and management will hope that she can give them a bit of a boost in 2023.

Movistar

Nationality: Spanish

2022 ranking: 5 (down from 3)

Roster size: 15

Since signing Annemiek van Vleuten for the 2021 season, Movistar has gone from being an almost purely development squad to being a top team. The Dutchwoman dominated the grand tour summer with convincing victories at the Giro d’Italia Donne and the Tour de France Femmes. With Van Vleuten set to retire at the end of this year, Movistar has started to look to its future without her. Lianne Lippert was one of just two signings for the squad over the winter, alongside Floortje Mackaij. The team will be hoping that the German champion can flourish into a top stage-racer and fill at least some of the gap left behind by Van Vleuten.

Team DSM

Nationality: Dutch

2022 ranking: 4 (down from 3)

Roster size: 16

The 2023 season is likely to be something of a transitional year for Team DSM with the squad losing some of its biggest stars and most experienced riders. After losing both Lianne Lippert and Lorena Wiebes to other teams, as well as Floortje Mackaij and Leah Kirchmann, the squad has brought in a raft of young riders to fill the gap. Late signing Becky Storrie is the oldest of the seven new signings at 24, giving the team plenty of scope to grow into being a world-beater in a couple of years. With a net gain of three riders on its roster, the team will be able to spread the busy schedule better across its young group.

SD Worx

Nationality: Dutch

2022 ranking: 1 (non-mover)

Roster size: 15

Despite the big changes in women’s cycling over the past year, there is one thing that has remained largely the same — SD Worx’s position at the top of the rankings. The team has become less dominant than it previously was, but its depth of strength has helped keep it at the top of the team pile. Losing Anna van der Breggen at the end of 2021 was a big blow and the team has been dealing with the loss of Amy Pieters, who is still recovering from a horrific training crash. However, some key changes over the winter could see the team really dominate again as Lorena Wiebes joins the line-up. Demi Vollering will also be looking to take a step up this season with Niamh Fisher-Black on the up-and-up, too. It remains to be seen if the team will bring on an extra rider in place of Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, who is on maternity leave.

Trek-Segafredo

Nationality: American

2022 ranking: 2 (non-mover)

Roster size: 14

Trek-Segafredo has been closing the gap on SD Worx as the top women’s team and came so very close to toppling the Dutch team in 2022, but it just missed out. Could 2023 finally be the year? The team has been busy in the off-season snapping up riders to add extra firepower to its line-up. The Australian duo of Brodie Chapman and Amanda Spratt bolsters the team’s classics and stage racing rosters respectively, while Lisa Klein provides some big all-around power to help on multiple terrains. Losing Leah Thomas to a back injury will be a bit of a blow, but Tayler Wiles is set to return after a year of injuries. It remains to be seen if the team will sign a replacement for Thomas or if they’ll race on with just 14 riders.

UAE Team ADQ

Nationality: Emirati

2022 ranking: 7 (down from 5)

Roster size: 17

After taking over the pre-existing Alé BTC Ljubljana team last year, the 2022 season was one of change for UAE Team ADQ. Now that the new management has had a year to settle in, it goes into 2023 with a bit more stability. Signs of the ole Alé team are almost entirely gone with almost all of the original riders gone. A massive eight new riders will join the squad for this season, making UAE the equal biggest team on the WorldTour alongside Fenix-Alpecin. While the team lost Mavi Garcia over the winter, new signing Silvia Persico should be able to pick up the slack. The Italian had a standout 2022 season and there are plenty of expectations on her shoulders for 2023.

Uno-X

Nationality: Norwegian

2022 ranking: 24 (new entry)

Roster size: 16

As a completely new set-up for the 2022 season, Uno-X is a team that is still finding its feet in the women’s peloton. While it just about avoided the awkward position of being the bottom-ranked WorldTeam, it didn’t perform as it might have hoped with just two podium spots to speak of by the end of the year. With all of its riders signed on multi-year deals, nobody left the team over the winter but three more came on to boost its size. Amalie Dideriksen is the headline name amongst those and her fast finish could pay dividends over the 2023 season. Another boost will be seeing Elinor Barker returning to a full calendar of racing after she spent most of last year out on maternity leave.