Evenepoel heading home ‘within 24 hours’ in ‘supine’ position

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) is will be heading home to Belgium with 24 hours following his horror crash Saturday at Il Lombardia. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that he could miss several weeks of racing action, putting his highly-anticipated debut at the Giro d’Italia in October in doubt.

Team officials confirmed Sunday that the Belgian superstar will return to Belgium in a “supine position,” indicating that doctors want to continue to stabilize his position following the dramatic crash Saturday into a ravine.

The fact that he can travel is a good sign, and doctors said Evenepoel spent a “quiet night” in an Italian hospital, and described his condition as “good.” Officials said Sunday it’s likely he will return to Belgium within 24 hours.

The update comes in the wake of the horrific images of Evenepoel striking a retaining wall and crashing into a ravine on the descent of the Muro di Somano with less than 50km to go in Lombardia on Saturday.

Evenepoel’s crash made headlines around the world for all the wrong reasons. Luckily, Evenepoel did not suffer life-threatening injuries and he never lost consciousness despite the crash. He was transported Saturday to a hospital in nearby Como by ambulance in a neck brace.

X-rays later revealed a fractured pelvis and a contusion to his right lung, officials confirmed Saturday.

Doctors have yet to put a timeline on how long Evenepoel might be sidelined, only saying he will be recovering for “the upcoming period.”