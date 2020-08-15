Evenepoel breaks pelvis crashing off stone-wall bridge at Il Lombardia

An on-form Remco Evenepoel (Decueninck-Quick-Step) was in the elite lead group in the condensed season’s second monument, Il Lombardia, when he crashed into a stone wall on a bridge and catapulted over and down a steep ravine. His team reported after the race that he had broken his pelvis and suffered a right lung contusion in the crash.

The 20-year-old Evenepoel came into the race as the dominant favorite with flying form, having just won the Vuelta a Burgos and the Tour of Poland.

Over the top of biggest climb of the day, Evenepoel seemed to easily make the 7-man front group that would determine the podium, and he was on the front for much of the descent.

Right before crashing into the wall over a bridge, Evenepoel was already a bit off the back of that lead group, and it was unclear why.

Remco Evenepoel’s bike leaned up against the wall he crashed over at the 114th Il Lombardia. Photo: Getty Images

The helicopter-camera footage showed frightening images, with Evenepoel’s front wheel t-boning a section of the wall, causing him to hit hit head on the top of the stone structure and flip over and down into a deep ravine.

Emergency personnel quickly arrived to the scene, but it took them some time to get Evenepoel on a back board and carried back up the ravine.

He was taken to the Como hospital by ambulance, and his team reported that he was conscious at all times.

The young Belgian will remain in hospital overnight for observation, and is scheduled to fly home on Sunday.