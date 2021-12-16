Euskaltel-Euskadi reveals tweaks to trademark colors in new jersey

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Euskaltel-Euskadi pedals into its third season “back” in the elite peloton with a new take on its familiar colors.

The trademark orange scheme dominates the jersey, designed by Etxeondo, with what officials called a “fresh and modern” look.

“We hope that it will be a season where the team competes and lights up and returns to the ‘orange tide,'” said Euskaltel president Xabier Iturbe. “The team continues with its commitments, to give the fans a team to cheer for and be identified with, and to develop young cyclists and to help them turn pro.”

The familiar colors of the Basque brand returned to the peloton in 2020 as a ProTeam squad, and officials hinted that it hopes to return to the Tour de France and revive the team’s glory days of the previous generation of riders in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

“Our home is Euskaltel [local telephone operators] and every time I come it reminds me of those starts in the Tour de France,” said Jesús Ezkurdia, vice-president of the Fundación Euskadi and general manager of the team. “The path is to reclaim that and the dream that young riders can race again in Euskaltel.”

The team closes out its 2022 roster with 22 riders, with a mix of veteran pros, such as Juanjo Lobato and Luis Ángel Maté, and young, promising Spanish riders.

Euskaltel-Euskadi for 2022: Antonio Angulo, Mikel Aristi, Xabier Mikel Azparren, Ibai Azurmendi, Iker Ballarín, Mikel Bizkarra, Joan Bou, Carlos Canal, Unai Cuadrado, Asier Etxeberria, Peio Goikoetxea, Unai Iribar, Julen Irizar, Xabier Isasa, Mikel Iturria, Txomin Juaristi, Juanjo Lobato, Gotzon Martín, Luis Ángel Maté, and Antonio Soto.