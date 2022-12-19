Euskaltel-Euskadi closes its 2023 roster

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Basque team Euskaltel-Euskadi closes out its 2023 with the arrival of promising rider Enekoitz Azparren.

The 20-year-old joins his older brother Xabier Mikel Azparren on the Spanish second-tier team for 2023 as the team’s final new rider for next season.

“Enekoitz is a brilliant rider of the Basque peloton, delivering high quality results since he was in junior categories,” said Jorge Azanza, Euskaltel-Euskadi sport director. “He is a generous cyclist, an excellent climber and he performs well at the time trial, and he’s fast.”

Azparren is the latest rider to move up from the development squad, and his promotion will close out the 2023 roster at 20 riders.

The cyclist from Gipuzkoa follows the footsteps of Iker Ballarín (2020), his brother Mikel Azparren (2021), Asier Etxeberria, Unai Iribar and Xabier Isasa´s footsteps (2022) who moved up from the team’s development squad targeting Basque talent.

Xabier Berasategi also sees promotion to the men’s professional squad of the Fundación Euskadi.

The Euskaltel-Euskadi closes its squad for 2023, with the departures of Antonio Angulo, Mikel Aristi and Julen Irizar.

Veteran rider Luis Ángel Maté also stays on for next season.

Euskaltel-Euskadi 2023

Enekoitz Azparren (2002), Xabier Mikel Azparren (1999), Ibai Azurmendi (1996), Iker Ballarín (1997), Xabier Berasategi (2000), Mikel Bizkarra (1989), Joan Bou (1997), Carlos Canal (2001), Unai Cuadrado (1997), Asier Etxeberria (1998), Peio Goikoetxea (1992), Unai Iribar (1999), Xabier Isasa (2001), Mikel Iturria (1992), Txomin Juaristi (1995), Juan José Lobato (1988), Andoni López de Abetxuko (1999), Gotzon Martín (1996), Luis Ángel Maté (1984), Antonio Soto (1994).