Ethan Hayter staying with Ineos Grenadiers through 2024

Ineos Grenadiers is keeping one of its most prolific prospects in-house.

Ethan Hayter signed a new contract until the end of the 2024 season, Ineos Grenadiers confirmed Monday.

The 23-year-old Brit and recently crowned Tour de Pologne winner has shown steady progression since turning pro with the team in 2020, with 16 victories in the professional ranks.

“I am really proud to extend my contract with the team and keep racing as a Grenadier,” Hayter said in a team note. “The goal is clear; to kick on and win more WorldTour races, have a go at the world champs, and get some grand tours under my belt. I believe I am in the best environment to continue winning over the coming seasons.”

Hayter will be joined by his younger brother Leo on the team later this season, and full-time starting in 2023. The pair forms part of an exciting, expanding core of young British talent at the heart of the Grenadiers.

The two-time reigning British national time trial champion made strides at WorldTour level in 2022 and has put himself in position to make his grand tour debut at the upcoming Vuelta a España.

An Olympic silver medalist from Tokyo 2022, Hayter is also targeting future success on the track, in line with the team’s commitment to supporting a growing roster of multi-discipline athletes.

Deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth didn’t want to let Hayter go anywhere.

“Ethan is one of those riders who quite often flies under the radar, which is incredible considering the palmares he already has to his name,” he said. “He’s at the forefront of the young group we are building here and we have been delighted with his development and attitude. I’m so excited about what he can go on to achieve in the sport and it will be great to see him racing alongside his brother Leo.”