Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Road
Road

Enric Mas tops Tadej Pogačar in Giro dell’Emilia climbing final

Mas claims first one-day victory of career in second day of racing since hitting the podium at the Vuelta a España.

Enric Mas (Movistar) kicked to the first one-day victory of his career at the Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday.

Mas surged out of an elite lead group at the base of the severe San Luca hilltop and beat back grand tour rival Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in what was the Spaniard’s second race since he finished second at the Vuelta a España last month.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) finished third as fellow veterans Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education EasyPost) followed across fourth and fifth respectively.

Victory on the kicking 2km Bologna climb Saturday gives Mas just the sixth victory of his career and only the second of his three years with Team Movistar. The 27-year-old last topped the podium in April 2021.

Also read: Movistar boss Unzué praises Mas, looks to future with WorldTour status all but assured

Despite the sparse selection of individual wins, Mas became crucial to his Spanish team since he joined in 2020.

The Mallorcan finished in the top-6 of five of the six grand tours he started for Movistar and scored the Spanish stalwart a huge haul of UCI points. His trip to the Vuelta podium last month and the points that came with it all-but guaranteed “the blues” a future in the WorldTour after this crucial relegation season.

Mas is set to ride alongside his Movistar co-captain Valverde at Il Lombardia next weekend as the 42-year-old pedals into retirement – at which point the team leader’s band will be decisively switching arms.

