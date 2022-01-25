Become a Member

Road

Encouraging update: ‘Egan Bernal is already awake’

There's some encouraging news in the first official comment to come out of the camp of the Colombian star.

There’s good news coming out of Colombia a day after Egan Bernal underwent two surgeries for a series of horrific injuries.

In a message released by family and friends Tuesday confirmed more details of Bernal’s trauma after a collision with a parked bus, but provided an encouraging update about the condition of the 25-year-old.

“At this moment Egan is already awake and is being treated in the intensive care unit where they will care for him depending on how he responds to the surgeries and different interventions,” a note said.

Also read:

The letter marks the first official communication from Bernal’s family since he slammed into a bus during a routine training ride Monday near his home north of Bogotá.

The note also revealed that Bernal first underwent surgery to repair a broken leg and patella, and then returned to the operating room to stabilize fractured vertebra. Bernal also suffered a punctured lung in the high-speed impact with a bus.

The document was signed by Xiomara Guerrero, who heads the communication team for the Colombian star.

Ineos Grenadiers also released a statement earlier Tuesday that confirmed Bernal’s trauma and injuries, confirming that he is expected to stay in the UCI for 72 hours.

Here is a copy of the note:

