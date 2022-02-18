Ellen van Dijk wins Setmana Ciclista Volta Comunitat Valenciana stage 2

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Ellen van Dijk took victory from a two-up sprint on stage 2 of the Setmana Ciclista Volta Comunitat Valenciana to give Trek-Segafredo its second win in as many days.

Van Dijk attacked the remnants of the peloton, which had been cut down by multiple attacks, along with Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM). The pair was within touching distance for the chasing group as they hit the final straight, but the advantage was just enough to hold it off.

On the slight uphill rise to the line, van Dijk struck early in the sprint and Paladin was powerless to prevent her from taking the win. Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team Emirates) took the sprint from the bunch for third with Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) crossing the line for fourth.

Paladin, who had started the day 10 seconds down on the overall lead, moved to the top of the general classification and will wear the leader’s jersey Saturday.

The second stage of the Setmana Ciclista Volta Comunitat Valenciana took the riders 117km from Altae to Cocentaina. After a fast start, the peloton hit the early climb over the first category Alto Confrides with the bunch largely intact, despite some early attacks.

While the Confrides was the only classified climb of the day, the terrain did not ease up as the road rolled up and down all the way to the line.

A series of attacks came as the race passed the halfway point with the longest-lasting of these a four-rider move that contained Shirin Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Juliette Labous (Team DSM), and Marie La Net (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope).

Following a change-up in the complexion of the attack, it was eventually neutralized with 28 kilometers still to go. However, the pressure was put on race leader Balsamo, who was dropped from the main group of riders and would lose more than five minutes by the line.

Several more attacks followed in the final 20 kilometers, with Trek-Segafredo and Canyon-SRAM the most aggressive teams. Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) went clear with just over 10 kilometers to go and built up a lead of nearly a minutes over the chasing group.

With two major teams up ahead, FDJ was forced to do the bulk of the chasing. They managed to bring the gap down to under 30 seconds by the flamme rouge but it wasn’t enough and it the win would be fought between van Dijk and Paladin.

Van Dijk struck out first and Paladin didn’t have the legs to overhaul the charging Dutchwoman. Despite missing out on the win, Paladin claimed the leader’s jersey from stage 1 winner Balsamo.