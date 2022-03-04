Elisa Longo Borghini extends with Trek-Segafredo through 2024

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Elisa Longo Borghini will race with Trek-Segafredo through 2024 after signing a two-year extension with the squad.

The Italian champion was one of the inaugural members of the team when it first started racing in 2019, joining it from the soon-to-be-defunct Wiggle-High5 team.

Longo Borghini enjoyed one of her best seasons to date with the team in 2021, winning the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the GP de Plouay as well as taking both time trial and road race national titles. She also enjoyed a run of good form through the classics with podium places in five of her first 10 race days.

“I’m very happy and proud of this contract renewal. I have a unique relationship with Trek-Segafredo, which has allowed me to make a leap as a cyclist and, above all, gave me the ideal conditions to express myself as a rider and as a person,” Longo Borghini said. “Only here could I find such a stimulating environment, where athletes are considered as people, first, and not evaluated exclusively on athletic performance.

“For me, there was no doubt about my desire to stay with Trek-Segafredo. In over three years we have built a lot. We have been the vanguard in women’s cycling, a point of reference for the entire movement. We’re a solid and tight-knit group like few I see. The more the years pass, the more our strength as a group grows. A great future is waiting for us.”

Longo Borghini made her 2022 debut with the team at the Setmana Ciclista Volta Comunitat Valenciana in February, helping her world champion teammate Elisa Balsamo to victory on the opening day.

Happy to announce I’ll be staying two more years with @TrekSegafredo 🤸‍♀️🤹‍♀️🥳 https://t.co/XYXBbf3uXv — Elisa Longo Borghini (@ElisaLongoB) March 4, 2022

The 30-year-old will once again target the classics this season and is scheduled to ride both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France later this season, though she is likely to target stage wins at the Italian race and go for the GC in France.

“Elisa is an integral part of the growth of women’s cycling and of that cultural change, still in place, which sees sport as a means of emancipation,” Trek-Segafredo sports director Ina Teutenberg said. “Having her on the team can only make us proud. I believe, without exaggeration, that she has already earned a place in the history of this sport, but I’m equally convinced that she still has room for growth. Excelling to her full potential is what we’ll be aiming for together.”

Team manager Luca Guercilena spoke about Longo Borghini in equally glowing terms, pinpointing her as an integral part of the squad.

“Elisa is a backbone of our Team. I consider her an essential rider from a sporting point of view and, in equal measure, in human terms. We are very happy to continue our collaboration for another two seasons,” Guercilena said. “She’s been a key element of our sporting project since its inception, an athlete with proven reliability. Thanks to her consistency of results and a character with few equals in the peloton, she embodies all the values that we believe in dedication, sacrifice, and passion.”