VeloNews News Road
Road

Elisa Longo Borghini blazes to victory in Giro dell’Emilia Donne

Italian ace claims third victory in home classic, beats back Sofia Bertizzolo and U.S. rider Veronica Ewers on the San Luca hilltop.

Elisa Longo Borghini claimed her hat trick of victories in the Giro dell’Emilia Donne.

Longo Borghini scored emphatic victory Saturday over U.S. sensation Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE ADQ) on Bologna’s San Luca hilltop and claimed her third victory in the Italian classic.

The Trek-Segafredo rider and former Italian road champ won the race in 2015 and 2016 and finished second in 2019.

Defending champion Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) finished fourth in the reduced sprint atop the steep San Luca climb.

This report is being updated – check back soon!

