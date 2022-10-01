Elisa Longo Borghini blazes to victory in Giro dell’Emilia Donne

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Elisa Longo Borghini claimed her hat trick of victories in the Giro dell’Emilia Donne.

Longo Borghini scored emphatic victory Saturday over U.S. sensation Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE ADQ) on Bologna’s San Luca hilltop and claimed her third victory in the Italian classic.

The Trek-Segafredo rider and former Italian road champ won the race in 2015 and 2016 and finished second in 2019.

Defending champion Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) finished fourth in the reduced sprint atop the steep San Luca climb.

This report is being updated – check back soon!