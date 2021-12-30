Elisa Balsamo shows off her new rainbow stripes for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Elisa Balsamo has her new rainbow jersey for 2022.

The Italian won the road race world title in September, beating Marianne Vos in a sprint to the line following a hectic finale in Leuven.

Balsamo will step up to the WorldTour with the Trek-Segafredo team, after five years with Valcar Travel & Service. The women’s squad also has time trial world champion Ellen van Dijk, who is also European road race champion, on its roster.

Also read:

The 23-year-old is already a veteran of the women’s peloton after stepping into the pro ranks in 2017 after winning the world junior road race title in Qatar the year before.

While Balsamo will be keen to get her first wins on the board for her new team, she has already notched up her first win in the rainbow stripes.

Having made her debut in the jersey at the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes, she went on to win the final stage of the Women’s Tour in early October.

Balsamo’s new world champion’s jersey is made by Santini, which has been the team’s kit manufacturer since it was set up in 2018. It has supplied the men’s team with kit since 2017.