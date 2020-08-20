Elena Cecchini and Roxane Fournier sign with Team SD Worx

The Dutch powerhouse UCI Women’s WorldTour team Boels-Dolmans, which will become Team SD Worx in 2021, has signed two promising riders to its roster for next year.

Elena Cecchini, who currently rides for UCI Women’s WorldTeam Canyon-SRAM, has signed a two-year contract with Team SD Worx and is meant to strengthen the team in the spring classics.

“I have been following Elena for some years now,” says Boels-Dolmans sport director Danny Stam. “In my opinion, she is a very good rider who hasn’t shown her true potential yet. She achieved some good results in the classics, and also in multistage races like the Thuringen Rundfahrt, which she won. Besides that, she has a good race instinct. Elena has been with the same team for the last five years. A new team with a different staff, atmosphere, and approach could work very motivating for her to set new personal goals.”

Cecchini, 28, said that the decision to leave her longtime Canyon-SRAM squad was not one she took lightly. However, she realized the opportunity, and also considered the timing of the offer fortuitous given the current global climate.

“After five years with the same team isn’t easy to leave the familiar surroundings of my present team,” Cecchini said. “On the other hand, I am sure that this is the right step for me. The Boels-Dolmans team has been for years the best team in women’s cycling. Meanwhile they have been at the top with many different riders. That proves that the team has a strong and good structure and staff. I am very proud that this team has asked me to join them.”

SD Worx is currently a co-sponsor of the Boels-Dolmans UCI Women’s WorldTour team and will become a title sponsor in 2021.

Roxane Fournier will join Team SD Worx on a one-year contract. The Frenchwoman currently races for UCI Women’s Continental Team Chevalmeire Cycling Team and is expected to ride in support of Jolien d’Hoore in the sprint train, in addition to pursuing her own wins.

“It was a big compliment for me that the best team in the world asked me,” Fournier said. “This is the first time I will ride for such a strong team. In support of Jolien I am sure to be of value for the team. Besides that, I hope I can make some tactical steps in my career with this transfer. This team always rides very aggressively. I think I can be of value in an escape. With my sprint I have a weapon, this gives the team also a tactical advantage. I strongly believe that being surrounded by world-class riders such as Van der Breggen, Blaak, d’Hoore, Pieters, and Cecchine, among others, I can learn a lot and make progression.”

In February, human resources services provider SD Worx signed a four-year contract with the UCI Women’s WorldTour cycling team. The specialist in payroll and HR is currently a co-sponsor for the 2020 season. Earlier this year, the team extended its contracts with Anna van der Breggen, Chantal Blaak, Amy Pieters, Lonneke Uneken, Jolien d’Hoore, Christine Majerus and offered a new contract to Anna Shackley.