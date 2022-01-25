Egan Bernal completes surgery for multiple injuries as Tour de France dreams lay tattered

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The road to the Tour de France is looking a whole lot steeper for Egan Bernal.

Medical reports reveal Bernal has undergone successful surgery for a series of injuries including a damaged lung, spinal trauma, and a broken patella and femur after he collided with a bus while training in Colombia on Monday.

“The neurosurgical intervention took place successfully,” reads a statement from the local hospital that treated Bernal through Monday night.

“We expect its progressive development over the next 72 hours in the intensive care unit. Further, we will immediately begin the rehabilitation process to achieve the best possible results with our patient.”

La Clínica Universidad de La Sabana se permite informar sobre el estado de salud de Egan Bernal. Estaremos muy atentos a informarles sobre su evolución. pic.twitter.com/uYyzdBIhol — Clínica Unisabana (@ClinicaUsabana) January 25, 2022

The reports confirm the worst suspicions that began circulating in the aftermath of the incident Monday and most likely leave Bernal’s 2022 season in tatters.

Bernal, 25, had placed the Tour de France at the center of his season for 2022. As a former winner of the yellow jersey and the reigning Giro d’Italia champion, the Colombian was poised as the biggest threat to Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič’s dominance over the grand tour scene.

Ineos Grenadiers has yet to release a statement on their rider’s condition since he completed surgery. A note from the team soon after the accident Monday confirmed Bernal was stable ahead of going to theater.

“Bernal, who is at a team training camp near his hometown, was accompanied to the hospital by team medical staff and was conscious upon arrival,” read a statement from the team. “He is stable and undergoing further assessment.”

Images emerged Monday of the aftermath of the accident which occurred while Bernal and a half-dozen teammates were training on Colombian roads.

Photographs taken by onlookers show the battered rear panel of a bus which is reported to have stopped to let out a passenger. Colombian radio BluRadio cited a police statement Monday saying Bernal “did not notice the stop, and struck the back of the bus.”

This report is being updated.