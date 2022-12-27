Egan Bernal undergoes nose operation ahead of 2023 debut

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Egan Bernal underwent a nose operation ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

Images of the 2019 Tour de France winner with bandages across his nose spread on social media, and doctors confirmed that the Ineos Grenadiers star underwent a procedure to ease his breathing.

According to the Colombian outlet SoHo, doctors confirmed that Bernal underwent the operation to treat a deviated septum in December.

Doctors said the intervention called a septoplasty is designed to “facilitate the passage of air through the nose.”

Doctors said the condition was not linked to his horrific crash into a bus while training in January 2022, but rather to other incidents earlier in his racing career.

Images of the Colombian star with his nose bandaged appeared on social media.

Bernal, who turns 26 in January, is expected to make his season debut at the Vuelta a San Juan next month.

His major goals for 2023 remain under wraps, but the team is hopeful Bernal is fully recovered, and can return to his role as a grand tour challenger following his comeback from career-threatening injuries this year.