Egan Bernal targeting 2021 Tour de France

Egan Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France winner, is again targeting the Tour in 2021.

“I will have to train very hard. The truth is that we are preparing for the Tour de France — it is the most important race in the world,” he told Colombian news outlet Noticias Caracol.

The 23-year-old from Colombia abandoned the 2020 Tour due to back pain after stage 16, and was subsequently diagnosed with scoliosis.

“Little by little the inflammation goes down, I am pedaling for a few days without pain, but I think that the recovery will take a little time,” Bernal said.

Expressing caution and patience about his recovery, the Ineos-Grenadier star indicated that his first race back may be his national championships, slated for the end of February 2021.

Bernal scored a second place in the road race, and third in the individual time trial at the 2020 Colombian national championships.

Like other WorldTour riders, Bernal may not have an opportunity to race the Vuelta a San Juan, as invitations to international teams may be rescinded due to COVID-19 concerns. The Tour Colombia 2.1 has been canceled, along with the early-season races in Australia.