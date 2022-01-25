Egan Bernal stable but will remain in intensive care following training crash

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Egan Bernal will remain in intensive care in Colombia as doctors continue to assess his injuries following a training crash Monday, Ineos Grenadiers has confirmed.

Bernal collided with the back of a bus that had stopped to let passengers off while out training with several Ineos Grenadiers teammates. He had been taking part in a team training camp in Colombia in recent weeks.

He was taken to hospital at the Clinica Universidad La Sabana in Chia, where he underwent two surgeries to stabilize a spinal injury and a leg break that he sustained in the crash.

Also read: Egan Bernal completes surgery for multiple injuries as Tour de France dreams lay tattered

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Ineos Grenadiers confirmed that he had suffered a punctured lung, fractured ribs, a fractured right patella, and a chest trauma in the crash, as well as a fractured femur and vertebrae. He will remain in intensive care for the coming days while the full extent of his injuries is known.

An update on Egan. Thank you for every single message of support #FuerzaEgan pic.twitter.com/5kHNojl6li — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) January 25, 2022

“Following yesterday’s training accident, Egan remains in a stable condition in intensive care after two successful surgeries,” a team statement said.

“Egan suffered fractured vertebrae, a fractured right femur, a fractured right patella, chest trauma, a punctured lung, and several fractured ribs in the crash. Doctors were able to medically pin his right leg and stabilize the vertebrae fracture in two separate surgeries last night. He is now in an intensive care unit where other potential secondary injuries are being managed, as well as his body’s response to the trauma.

“The team would like to thank the medical staff at Clinica Universidad de La Sabana and everyone who has sent messages of support to Egan. All of our focus is on ensuring Egan is given the best possible care as he starts on his road to recovery.”

Bernal was due to start his 2022 campaign at the Tour de La Provence next month. However, it is unclear now if he will be able to race at all this season as he recovers from the long list of injuries.

There has been an outpouring of support from the cycling world following news of Bernal’s accident with former teammate Chris Froome, Peter Sagan, and Nairo Quintana among those wishing the Colombian a quick recovery.