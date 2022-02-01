Egan Bernal remains in intensive care one week after crash

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Egan Bernal remains in intensive care one week following his horrific collision with a bus in Colombia.

Hospital officials updated the Colombian star’s condition Monday, saying that Bernal remains in observation in an intensive care unit at the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana.

“We remain focused on managing the pain and in providing mobilization in a safe and supervised way the support of an interdisciplinary team,” a medical update stated.

Also read:

Doctors say Bernal will remain in the ICU for further observation, but offered a message of hope.

“We advance together with the patient in all of his recovery processes, confident in his speedy recovery,” wrote the hospital’s director general Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez.

La Clínica Universidad de La Sabana se permite informar sobre el estado de salud de Egan Bernal. Estaremos muy atentos a informarles sobre su evolución. pic.twitter.com/ezgKuV9Peh — Clínica Unisabana (@ClinicaUsabana) January 31, 2022

Bernal, 25, struck a parked bus on a Colombian highway on January 24.

Witnesses confirmed he was riding on a time trial bike, and hit the bus at a high rate of speed despite screams from Ineos Grenadiers teammates to try to alert him about the vehicle.

Bernal was transported to the ICU, and confirmed that Bernal underwent three separate surgeries. The most serious were to repair a broken femur and patella, and a second intervention on fractured vertebra.

Doctors operated again to repair damage to his hand and mouth, and confirmed over the weekend that so far that there are no signs of infections following the trauma.

Last week, Bernal posted a note on social media to thank fans for an outpouring of support as well as for the medical staff for saving his life.

“After having had a 95 percent chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most, today I want to thank God, the [Clínica Universidad de La Sabana], all its specialists for doing the impossible, my family, [girlfriend], and all of you for your wishes,” Bernal wrote on social media. “I am still in [intensive care] waiting for more surgeries, but trusting in God everything will turn out OK.”

Ineos Grenadiers lines up Wednesday at the Étoile de Bessèges in France in the season’s first European stage race.