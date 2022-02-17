Become a Member

Road

Egan Bernal: ‘Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something’

New video reveals Bernal is on a steady recovery from the high-speed collision last month with a parked bus.

Egan Bernal keeps improving steadily from his devastating crash last month.

The 2019 Tour de France winner posted a video on Instagram of himself on a stationary bike, sitting upright without a brace or casts, and slowly spinning his legs.

A caption read, “Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something.”

The post generated nearly 1 million views and more than 10,000 copies since he posted it.

The video is the latest update that reveals Bernal is on a steady recovery from the high-speed collision with a bus last month that left him with 20 broken bones and risked paralyzing him.

Doctors said last week the Bernal’s full recovery is the priority, but did not put a timeline on when he might return to training or racing.

