Egan Bernal makes first public comments since crash

Egan Bernal posted a message of thanks to fans and supporters Friday in what are his first public comments since his horrific crash earlier this week.

The 2019 Tour de France champion uploaded a photo on social media from his hospital bed in Colombia, making an “OK” sign.

“After having had a 95 percent chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most, today I want to thank God, the [Clínica Universidad de La Sabana], all its specialists for doing the impossible, my family, [girlfriend], and all of you for your wishes,” Bernal wrote on social media. “I am still in [intensive care] waiting for more surgeries, but trusting in God everything will turn out OK.”

Bernal, who turned 25 earlier this month, continues to recover from a brutal impact with a bus during a training ride Monday.

The Ineos Grenadiers star underwent two major surgeries earlier this week, first on his broken femur and patella, and later on fractured vertebra. Doctors operated again Friday on his hand and mouth.

Bernal’s crash continues to move Colombia and the international cycling community.