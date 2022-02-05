Egan Bernal leaves ICU after successful surgeries

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Egan Bernal is out of ICU, 12 days after being admitted for a series of injuries sustained in his terrible crash.

The latest update from the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana confirmed that Bernal, 25, will move to a regular hospital ward after a series of successful surgeries in the past weeks.

Doctors said Bernal’s pain level and overall condition continues to improve to the point that he can leave intensive care.

“From a medical point of view and given [Bernal’s] improvement and clinical progression, the patient will be discharged from the ICU and transferred to the general hospital wing,” read Friday’s update from hospital director Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez.

“At the same time, we continue to closely monitor his treatment and progression.”

Bernal took to social media this week to express gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received since his high-speed collision with a bus while training last Monday.

His moving Instagram post noted 20 broken bones, injuries to his hands and fingers, a lost tooth, and perforation of both lungs.