Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Support our Journalism

Get all members-only articles, training plans, and exclusive race coverage

Join Now

Road

Egan Bernal leaves ICU after successful surgeries

Bernal cleared to move to regular hospital wing after further improvements in condition following terrible crash last week.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Egan Bernal is out of ICU, 12 days after being admitted for a series of injuries sustained in his terrible crash.

The latest update from the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana confirmed that Bernal, 25, will move to a regular hospital ward after a series of successful surgeries in the past weeks.

Doctors said Bernal’s pain level and overall condition continues to improve to the point that he can leave intensive care.

“From a medical point of view and given [Bernal’s] improvement and clinical progression, the patient will be discharged from the ICU and transferred to the general hospital wing,” read Friday’s update from hospital director Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez.

“At the same time, we continue to closely monitor his treatment and progression.”


Bernal took to social media this week to express gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received since his high-speed collision with a bus while training last Monday.

Also read: Bernal says he’s been through his ‘toughest race’

His moving Instagram post noted 20 broken bones, injuries to his hands and fingers, a lost tooth, and perforation of both lungs.

Stay On Topic

promo logo